  1. Realting.com
  2. Španjolska
  3. Estepona
  4. Barrio residencial Villa Eco White

Barrio residencial Villa Eco White

Estepona, Španjolska
de
$1,25M
;
10
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 39307
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1033124636
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona
  • Dirección
    Calle Nicaragua

Sobre el complejo

Transferir
Mostrar original
English English
This is a contemporary home set on a 434 m² west-facing plot, located in an area close to golf courses, services, and the beach. The project develops a total built area of approximately 160 m², distributed between the main house (110 m²), a 50 m² semi-basement, and generous outdoor spaces. The design follows a clear, functional, and efficient architectural approach, avoiding unnecessary spaces and focusing on practical living. It embraces a modern Mediterranean style defined by simplicity, natural light, and a strong connection between indoor and outdoor areas. The main floor is designed for daily living with open-plan spaces that enhance brightness and flow, while the semi-basement expands the functionality of the home, incorporating a wellness area with a sauna as well as a laundry room. This adds versatility and comfort to the overall layout. Outside, the property includes terraces and an integrated ecological swimming pool that blends naturally with the landscape. The project is delivered as a fully inclusive turnkey solution. It covers the plot, architectural design, project management, permits, taxes, and administrative procedures, as well as full construction. The specification includes aerothermal climate control, photovoltaic panels for self-consumption, advanced home automation, fully equipped kitchens and bathrooms, high-quality porcelain flooring, and complete exterior works including the pool. Overall, this is a modern, elegant, and highly efficient home designed for contemporary living, prioritizing energy performance, comfort, and usability while maintaining a clean and refined architectural expression.

Localización en el mapa

Estepona, Španjolska
Alimentación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Barrio residencial VILLA AZAHAR Selwo
Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska
de
$2,49M
Complejo residencial Lagune Homes
Calpe, Španjolska
de
$423,948
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos modernos cerca de servicios en Estepona, Málaga
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$563,906
Barrio residencial Limitless Resorts - Mijas Hills Fase 2
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$1,13M
Barrio residencial Villa Alcalá del Valle
Coin, Španjolska
de
$954,488
Está viendo
Barrio residencial Villa Eco White
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$1,25M
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Barrio residencial Valley Views
Barrio residencial Valley Views
Barrio residencial Valley Views
Barrio residencial Valley Views
Barrio residencial Valley Views
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Valley Views
Barrio residencial Valley Views
Dos Hermanas, Španjolska
de
$397,040
Año de construcción 2027
Nuevo proyecto de 54 apartamentos de 2 y 3 dormitorios con una ubicación privilegiada y unas espectaculares vistas al mar y a la montaña, con plazas de garaje privadas y piscina comunitaria. Su orientación sureste-suroeste garantiza luz natural durante todo el día. Su diseño moderno total l…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 4
Barrio residencial Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 4
Barrio residencial Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 4
Barrio residencial Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 4
Barrio residencial Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 4
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 4
Barrio residencial Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 4
Casares, Španjolska
de
$5,46M
Nestled within the enclave of Finca Cortesin resort, this villa exudes the charm of Ibiza-style residences. The white structure, adorned with traditional Mediterranean stones, creates a captivating atmosphere for ultimate enjoyment. Set on a generous plot, the property boasts meticulously m…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Lakün Fase 2
Barrio residencial Lakün Fase 2
Barrio residencial Lakün Fase 2
Barrio residencial Lakün Fase 2
Barrio residencial Lakün Fase 2
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Lakün Fase 2
Barrio residencial Lakün Fase 2
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$546,072
This exclusive residential complex redefines the concept of home, offering its residents an experience comparable to that of a five-star hotel. Designed to provide maximum comfort, it integrates innovative spaces, top-level amenities and exceptional services. Strategically located between F…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Španjolska
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
18.12.2025
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
28.11.2025
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
12.11.2025
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
03.07.2025
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
28.11.2024
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
02.09.2024
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
16.08.2024
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
Mostrar todas las publicaciones