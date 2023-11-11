Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
Apartamentos en venta en Macedonia and Thrace, Grecia

apartamentos de varios niveles
6
estudios
83
1 habitación
302
2 habitaciones
643
3 habitaciones
580
4 habitaciones
117
1 984 propiedades total found
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con acristalamiento con cámara, con balcón, con ascensor en Katerini, Grecia
VIP
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con acristalamiento con cámara, con balcón, con ascensor
Katerini, Grecia
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 122 m²
Piso 3/5
For sale by exclusive mandate: Apartment on the 3rd floor with a total surface of approxima…
€169,000
Piso independiente 3 habitaciones con acristalamiento con cámara, con balcón, con ascensor en Katerini, Grecia
Piso independiente 3 habitaciones con acristalamiento con cámara, con balcón, con ascensor
Katerini, Grecia
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 122 m²
Piso 3/5
For sale by exclusive mandate: Apartment on the 3rd floor with a total surface of approxima…
€169,000
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con vistas a las montañas en Katerini, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con vistas a las montañas
Katerini, Grecia
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 120 m²
Piso 1/3
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
€120,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Central Macedonia, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Central Macedonia, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Área 107 m²
Piso 5/5
€350,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con vista de la ciudad en Central Macedonia, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con vista de la ciudad
Central Macedonia, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Área 107 m²
Piso 4/4
€350,000
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con aparcamiento en Central Macedonia, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con aparcamiento
Central Macedonia, Grecia
Habitaciones 4
Área 135 m²
Piso 3/4
€350,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con aparcamiento, con vista al mar, con vista de la ciudad en Central Macedonia, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con aparcamiento, con vista al mar, con vista de la ciudad
Central Macedonia, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Área 110 m²
Piso 8/8
€325,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con acristalamiento con cámara, con la piscina, con chimenea en Irakleio, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con acristalamiento con cámara, con la piscina, con chimenea
Irakleio, Grecia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 75 m²
Neo Heraklion north of Athens, maisonette of 130 sq.m. in excellent condition, 2 levels ( te…
€230,000
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Dormitorios 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 190 m²
Property Code: HPS4311 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €420.000 . This 190 sq. m.…
€420,000
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Neochorouda, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Neochorouda, Grecia
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 106 m²
Piso 2/4
For sale under construction apartment of 106 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
€235,000
Apartamento 3 habitaciones en Neochorouda, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Neochorouda, Grecia
Habitaciones 4
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 135 m²
Piso 3/4
For sale under construction duplex of 135 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€350,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 67 m²
Piso 2/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€95,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con vista al mar, con vista de la ciudad, con pervaya beregovaya liniya first coastline en Central Macedonia, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con vista al mar, con vista de la ciudad, con pervaya beregovaya liniya first coastline
Central Macedonia, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 110 m²
Piso 8/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 7th fl…
€325,000
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con garaje, con jardín, con WC en Thassos, Grecia
Apartamento 3 habitaciones con garaje, con jardín, con WC
Thassos, Grecia
Dormitorios 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Property Code: 11404 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €175.000 . This 109 sq. m. …
€175,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Peraia, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Peraia, Grecia
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 66 m²
Piso 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 66 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
€215,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Peraia, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Peraia, Grecia
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 67 m²
Piso 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 67 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
€220,000
Apartamento 1 habitación en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitación
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 45 m²
Piso 4/6
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€100,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Peraia, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Peraia, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 107 m²
Piso 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 107 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The a…
€350,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Peraia, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Peraia, Grecia
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 66 m²
Piso 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 66 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
€215,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Peraia, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Peraia, Grecia
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 66 m²
Piso 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 66 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
€215,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Peraia, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Peraia, Grecia
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 73 m²
Piso 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 73 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
€240,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion con vista de la ciudad en Nea Moudania, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion con vista de la ciudad
Nea Moudania, Grecia
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 47 m²
Piso 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 47 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€97,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion con vista de la ciudad en Nea Moudania, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion con vista de la ciudad
Nea Moudania, Grecia
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 47 m²
Piso 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 47 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€97,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con vista de la ciudad en Nea Moudania, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con vista de la ciudad
Nea Moudania, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 89 m²
Piso 3/1
For sale under construction duplex of 89 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on …
€190,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con vista de la ciudad en Nea Moudania, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones con vista de la ciudad
Nea Moudania, Grecia
Habitaciones 3
Nº de cuartos de baño 2
Área 89 m²
Piso 3/1
For sale under construction duplex of 89 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on …
€190,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Drama Municipality, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Drama Municipality, Grecia
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 124 m²
Piso 3
Apartment for sale in Center, Drama of Drama Prefecture for 120.000€ (Listing No 2318). Anot…
€120,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion en Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Grecia
Habitaciones 1
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 50 m²
Piso 6/6
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
€109,000
Apartamento 2 habitaciones en Dionisiou Beach, Grecia
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Dionisiou Beach, Grecia
Dormitorios 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 49 m²
The apartments are located in Paralia Dionisiou village only 30  meters to the sandy beach. …
€72,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion con furnishings en Central Macedonia, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion con furnishings
Central Macedonia, Grecia
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 55 m²
Piso 1/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
€105,000
Apartamento 1 habitacion con furnishings en Central Macedonia, Grecia
Apartamento 1 habitacion con furnishings
Central Macedonia, Grecia
Habitaciones 2
Nº de cuartos de baño 1
Área 45 m²
Piso 1/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
€95,000

