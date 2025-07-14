  1. Realting.com
  2. Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  3. Abu Dhabi
  4. Wohnkomplex The first Autograph Collection by Marriott

Wohnkomplex The first Autograph Collection by Marriott

Abu Dhabi, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$658,000
;
12
ID: 32759
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 28.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Abu Dhabi

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Business Class
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2028
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Seamont. Autograph Collection by Marriott — Luxury where the sea meets the sky. Imagine: panoramic views of the turquoise sea, architecture that echoes the curves of the waves, and a rhythm of life built on harmony. Seamont is not just a residence, it is a premium coastal retreat on Reem Island, where every day begins with a sunrise over the bay and ends with a sunset, just like in the movies.

 

The first Autograph Collection by Marriott residence in the UAE combines sophisticated design, natural beauty, and five-star hotel service. Luxurious apartments, natural materials, flowing lines, and light pouring through the space—everything is designed to create a feeling of lightness and tranquility.

 

With direct access to the waterfront and proximity to the cultural heart of Saadiyat and downtown Abu Dhabi, you are right in the rhythm of life, but outside the walls, there is silence, tranquility, and privacy.

 

Seamont is not just a home. It is a lifestyle. With Bonvoy™, you have access to global privileges. With the sea, you have access to eternal inspiration.

 

Seamont is a life worthy of legend.

Abu Dhabi, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Ausbildung
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnkomplex The first Autograph Collection by Marriott
Abu Dhabi, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$658,000
