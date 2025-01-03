  1. Realting.com
  2. Spanien
  3. Mijas
  4. Wohnquartier Arosa

Wohnquartier Arosa

Mijas, Spanien
von
$625,707
;
16
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39090
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1594012632
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Avenida Rota de Torrenueva, 63

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
A complex of 54 modern apartments in Torrenueva, Mijas, distinguished by their exceptional natural light and magnificent, unobstructed sea views. Located just 500 meters from the beach and 25 minutes from Marbella. Torrenueva, situated in Mijas, is one of the most sought-after residential areas on the Mijas Costa, thanks to its balance of tranquility, natural surroundings, and proximity to all essential services. An ideal location to enjoy the authentic Mediterranean lifestyle year-round. The area is known for its spectacular sandy beaches and natural coves, perfect for long walks along the seafront, water sports, or simply relaxing by the Mediterranean. The mild, sunny climate of the Costa del Sol makes this a privileged place to live or invest. Torrenueva also boasts an excellent range of nearby amenities, including supermarkets, restaurants, beach clubs, sports centers, and quick connections to towns like Marbella and Fuengirola. All of this makes this area a very attractive option for both permanent residences and second homes by the sea. The exteriors of Arosa have been designed to offer a year-round experience of well-being and comfort, in a carefully curated environment fully integrated into the Mediterranean lifestyle. Every space invites you to disconnect and enjoy the outdoors in a tranquil and contemporary setting. The development features both an outdoor and an indoor swimming pool, ideal for sunny days and for enjoyment at any time of year. In addition, there is a fully equipped gym and a pleasant chill-out area, designed for personal care, relaxation, and socializing without leaving the complex. The landscaped gardens, designed with meticulous attention to detail, envelop the complex, creating a harmonious and relaxing environment. A space where nature, comfort, and design combine to allow you to enjoy the authentic Mediterranean essence at every moment. The homes stand out for their south-facing orientation and the inclusion of private solariums, guaranteeing excellent natural light throughout the day and a pleasant feeling of spaciousness in every room. The project prioritizes top-quality materials throughout, paying attention to every detail to offer functional, comfortable, and contemporary spaces designed for a modern seaside lifestyle. The homes feature fully equipped kitchens, seamlessly integrated into the space and designed to combine aesthetics and practicality, ensuring quality, comfort, and durability for everyday use.

Standort auf der Karte

Mijas, Spanien
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohngebäude Wohnhäuser an der Küste mit Solarien und Pool in Málaga
Casares, Spanien
von
$698,410
Wohnviertel Villa Zen
San Pedro Alcantara, Spanien
von
$6,26M
Wohnviertel Residencial Coto Homes
Mijas, Spanien
von
$364,048
Wohnviertel Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 12
Casares, Spanien
von
$5,23M
Wohnviertel Belair 40
Bel Air, Spanien
von
$3,30M
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier Arosa
Mijas, Spanien
von
$625,707
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnviertel NARA Marbella
Wohnviertel NARA Marbella
Wohnviertel NARA Marbella
Wohnviertel NARA Marbella
Wohnviertel NARA Marbella
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel NARA Marbella
Wohnviertel NARA Marbella
Marbella, Spanien
von
$2,15M
This exclusive development in Marbella consists of a boutique collection of 8 contemporary villas, located in the quiet residential area of Valdeolletas, just five minutes from Marbella town centre and La Cañada shopping centre. Of the eight villas, one has already been completed and is read…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Bulevar 360
Wohnviertel Bulevar 360
Wohnviertel Bulevar 360
Wohnviertel Bulevar 360
Wohnviertel Bulevar 360
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Bulevar 360
Wohnviertel Bulevar 360
Malaga, Spanien
von
$417,284
An innovative residential project that redefines the concept of living in Malaga. The development features a variety of homes, from one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom penthouses, all designed with spacious terraces and high-quality amenities to maximize comfort and efficiency. A new co…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Noura Villas
Wohnviertel Noura Villas
Wohnviertel Noura Villas
Wohnviertel Noura Villas
Wohnviertel Noura Villas
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Noura Villas
Wohnviertel Noura Villas
Marbella, Spanien
von
$7,61M
Luna, Sol, and Cielo are the three villas that make up this private collection in Lomas del Virrey, on Marbella's Golden Mile. Developed by Prestige Expo, the project fuses high-end architecture with nature in a tranquil balance. Framed by the city center and Puerto Banús, with the Mediter…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Spanien
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
03.01.2025
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
23.10.2024
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
19.05.2021
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
17.05.2021
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen