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Wohnquartier Palm 11

Benalmadena, Spanien
von
$5,55M
;
17
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39352
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 92850597
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Benalmadena

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
An exclusive refuge that goes beyond the ordinary. Here, life takes on a unique dimension, marked by avant-garde style and sea views that will leave you breathless. This villa is a testimony of luxury, grandeur and minimalism, where natural light is the protagonist, flooding every corner of this impressive home. The architecture is truly extraordinary, with exteriors that merge with a modern and soft garden, an infinity pool that invites relaxation and panoramic views of the bay of Fuengirola. Here, nature becomes your best ally, providing privacy and a fascinating environment. Upon entering this marvel, you will be greeted by a spacious lobby that connects both floors, and the main living room will welcome you with its impressive height of 7 meters and views of the garden. The open kitchen integrates perfectly with the living room, and the ceramic tiled floors with underfloor heating in the main living room will provide you with incomparable comfort. The ground floor also houses the master bedroom, with its dressing room and bathroom with spa bath, uniquely connected to a gym via a wooden walkway. Bathrooms are fitted with top-of-the-line Duravit and Hansgrohe fixtures, while a spacious hallway offers an abundance of storage space and three bright bedrooms with additional bathrooms. The kitchen has been carefully renovated and equipped with top-of-the-line appliances from Gaggenau, Bosch and AEG, including an extra-large American fridge, microwave, oven, ceramic hob, extractor hood, dishwasher, washing machine and dryer. Every interior detail bears the signature of the CARRÉ brand, guaranteeing quality and insulation in all doors and cabinets. TECHNAL windows offer exceptional thermal and acoustic performance, while DAIKIN's hot/cold air conditioning system ensures your comfort at all times. The exteriors are a paradise in themselves, with a covered and open terrace that invites you to relax. The jacuzzi, the infinity pool caressed by two large cork oaks, a space for hammocks and the garden gives you an escape zone deep in the land. You will also find a closed garage for two cars, an outdoor storage room and a half basketball court.

Standort auf der Karte

Benalmadena, Spanien
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen

Hypotheken-Rechner

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