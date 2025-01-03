Wohnquartier The Privilege

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Exclusive living in the center of Estepona
Living in luxury and exclusivity takes on a new meaning.
A prestigious new development featuring 32 high-end apartments, located in one of the most sought-after residential areas of Estepona. Here, modern architecture, refined finishes, and a complete lifestyle concept come together, designed for those who seek only the very best on the Costa del Sol.
The homes are distributed across the ground floor, multiple levels, and luxurious penthouses with rooftop solariums. Each apartment offers generous outdoor spaces, two private parking spaces, and a private storage room, while several residences feature a private swimming pool.
With exclusive amenities such as a spa, gym, social club, and coworking space, this project delivers a residential experience that perfectly combines comfort, luxury, and convenience.
Each home includes two parking spaces and a private storage room.
The building is equipped with modern lifts and prepared for electric vehicle charging.
The location is ideal for those seeking a combination of peace, comfort, and accessibility. The complex is situated in one of Estepona’s most sought-after residential areas, next to the historic center and close to the marina and the beautiful promenade. With quick access to the A-7 and AP-7, shops, sports facilities, and Málaga Airport are easily reachable.
Standort auf der Karte
Estepona, Spanien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen
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