Hüttendorf Homes in Radzewo

New Homes in Radzewo – Kowalska Street (Wielkopolska Region)
Size: from 52.41 m² to 78.00 m²
Status: Completed – Ready to move in
✅ INVESTMENT OVERVIEW
A boutique development consisting of just 5 homes, located in a quiet, green area of Radzewo. It’s an excellent option for those who value privacy, nature, and comfortable suburban living, while staying within convenient reach of Poznań.
Each home features a functional layout and includes a private garden, perfect for relaxation, children’s activities, or outdoor gatherings.
✅ LOCATION
Poznań – 31 km
Kórnik – 9 km
surrounded by green areas and natural surroundings
peaceful, family-friendly atmosphere
✅ FEATURES & STANDARD
private garden with each home
above-ground parking spaces
video intercom
anti-burglary entrance doors
PVC windows
gas heating
Parking spaces: available, purchase not mandatory
✅ KEY ADVANTAGES
✔ quiet, green surroundings
✔ ready-to-move-in homes
✔ intimate development — more privacy
✔ private outdoor space for every home
✔ convenient access to Poznań and Kórnik
✅ PERFECT FOR
✔ families
✔ those seeking more space and nature
✔ first-time buyers
✔ investors considering the suburban market
If you’d like floor plans, available units, pricing details, or mortgage consultation — just reach out, and I’ll prepare full information.