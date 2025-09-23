  1. Realting.com
Hüttendorf Homes in Radzewo

Radzewo, Polen
Preis auf Anfrage
;
15
ID: 32921
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 23.11.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Polen
  • Region / Bundesland
    Woiwodschaft Großpolen
  • Nachbarschaft
    Landkreis Posen
  • Stadt
    gmina Kornik
  • Dorf
    Radzewo

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Komfortklasse
  • Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Rahmenblock
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2026
  • Etagenzahl
    Etagenzahl
    1

Innere Details

Reparaturfunktionen:

  • Grobes finish

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Zusätzlich

  • Haus vermietet
  • Online-Tour

Über den Komplex

New Homes in Radzewo – Kowalska Street (Wielkopolska Region)
Size: from 52.41 m² to 78.00 m²
Status: Completed – Ready to move in

✅ INVESTMENT OVERVIEW

A boutique development consisting of just 5 homes, located in a quiet, green area of Radzewo. It’s an excellent option for those who value privacy, nature, and comfortable suburban living, while staying within convenient reach of Poznań.

Each home features a functional layout and includes a private garden, perfect for relaxation, children’s activities, or outdoor gatherings.

✅ LOCATION

  • Poznań – 31 km

  • Kórnik – 9 km

  • surrounded by green areas and natural surroundings

  • peaceful, family-friendly atmosphere

✅ FEATURES & STANDARD

  • private garden with each home

  • above-ground parking spaces

  • video intercom

  • anti-burglary entrance doors

  • PVC windows

  • gas heating

Parking spaces: available, purchase not mandatory
 

✅ KEY ADVANTAGES

✔ quiet, green surroundings
✔ ready-to-move-in homes
✔ intimate development — more privacy
✔ private outdoor space for every home
✔ convenient access to Poznań and Kórnik

✅ PERFECT FOR

✔ families
✔ those seeking more space and nature
✔ first-time buyers
✔ investors considering the suburban market

If you’d like floor plans, available units, pricing details, or mortgage consultation — just reach out, and I’ll prepare full information.

Standort auf der Karte

Radzewo, Polen

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
