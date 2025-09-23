  1. Realting.com
Hüttendorf New Homes in Rabowice – Barwna Stree

Rabowice, Polen
von
$162,732
MwSt.
;
15
ID: 32920
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 23.11.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Polen
  • Region / Bundesland
    Woiwodschaft Großpolen
  • Nachbarschaft
    Landkreis Posen
  • Stadt
    gmina Swarzedz
  • Dorf
    Rabowice

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Komfortklasse
  • Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Rahmenblock
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2026
  • Etagenzahl
    Etagenzahl
    1

Innere Details

Heizen:

  • Individuelle Heizung

Reparaturfunktionen:

  • Grobes finish

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Eingezäunter Bereich

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour

Über den Komplex

A modern, intimate development of 26 homes located in a quiet, green area of Rabowice. It’s an excellent choice for those who value peace and privacy while staying within easy reach of Poznań.

Each home is designed with functionality and comfort in mind and comes with a private garden, offering space for relaxation, family activities, or outdoor leisure.
Size: from 57.05 m² to 83.67 m²
Completion date: Q3 2026

✅ LOCATION BENEFITS

  • only 15.8 km from Poznań city centre

  • excellent transport connections

  • nearby bus stops

  • peaceful, family-friendly surroundings

  • full local infrastructure: shops, services, green areas

✅ FEATURES & STANDARD

  • private gardens

  • fenced and secured area

  • anti-burglary entrance doors

  • 52 above-ground parking spaces within the development

  • PVC windows

  • gas heating

  • ownership: freehold

Parking spaces: available
Storage rooms: none
EV charging stations: none
Lift / smart home / turnkey finishing: not included

✅ PERFECT FOR

✔ families with children
✔ people working in Poznań who prefer a calmer environment
✔ investors looking for a developing suburban area

✅ SUMMARY

New homes with private gardens, a quiet neighbourhood, convenient access to Poznań, and full local infrastructure — a comfortable lifestyle away from the city rush, without sacrificing convenience.

If you’d like floor plans, available units, or updated pricing — feel free to get in touch.

Sie sehen gerade
Hüttendorf New Homes in Rabowice – Barwna Stree
Rabowice, Polen
von
$162,732
MwSt.
