Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Polemidia Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Monthly rent of flats and apartments with garden in Polemidia Municipality, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Spacious 4 bedroom house with easy access to the highway and Spyrou Kyprianou Avenue. This c…
$4,064
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go