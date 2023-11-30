Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Peyia
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Peyia, Cyprus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room Cottage in Peyia, Cyprus
1 room Cottage
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 690 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 690 sq.meters in Paphos. The property is a luxury detached two-st…
€960,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir