Long term rental apartments in Paphos District, Cyprus

13 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
For rent 2 bedroom apartment with two bathrooms (one en-suite) in central Paphos (behind Kin…
$1,317
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
2-Bedroom Apartment in a Prime Seaside Location Located in the picturesque Kissonerga are…
$1,317
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Kouklia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
AL02 is a beautiful 3-bedroom Premium Serviced Apartment located on the Alexander Heights co…
$3,293
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
For Rent: 1-Bedroom Apartment in Geroskipou, Paphos ✨ Fully Furnished | Modern Design | Prim…
$1,262
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Modern and well-maintained 2 bedroom apartment located in the city center of Paphos, near Er…
$1,318
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
Modern 2-Bedroom Apartment in a Gated Complex, Paphos This stylish and fully furnished 2-…
$1,977
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Kallepeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kallepeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
This stylish 2-bedroom apartment, located in the tranquil area of Agios Theodoros, Paphos, o…
$1,537
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
This bright and airy apartment is available for rent in a serene complex, just minutes from …
$1,483
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
This charming 1-bedroom apartment is located in the peaceful and sought-after area of Gerosk…
$1,317
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
2-Bedroom Apartment in Geroskipou, Paphos Experience comfort and convenience in this newl…
$1,763
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Luxurious 2-Bedroom Apartment in Paphos, Universal Welcome to your new home in the charming…
$1,647
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Kallepeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kallepeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
2bdrm 2bathrooms fully furnished in a family orientated well maintained complex in sought af…
$1,317
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
Stylish 2-Bedroom Apartment for Rent in Paphos This modern 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartmen…
$1,756
per month
