Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Land
  4. Pano Koutrafas

Lands for sale in Pano Koutrafas, Cyprus

1 property total found
Plot of land in Pano Koutrafas, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pano Koutrafas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 9365 sq.meters in Nicosia. The property is an agricultural field in Nikitar…
€80,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir