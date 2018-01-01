  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. New complex of villas with swimming pools, Peyia, Cyprus

New complex of villas with swimming pools, Peyia, Cyprus

Peyia, Cyprus
from
€1,55M
;
18
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer villas with swimming pools, barbecue area, parking spaces.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Underfloor heating
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
  • Custom-made kitchens
  • Alarm
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the coastal town of Paphos with numerous clean beaches, places of interest, and restaurants.

New building location
Peyia, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New luxury residence with a view of the sea, Ayios Athanasios, Cyprus
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
from
€270,000
Residential complex New residence with a panoramic view on the first sea line, Limassol, Cyprus
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
from
€4,60M
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools in a residence with a green area, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€1,20M
Residential complex Modern residential complex in the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€435,000
Residential complex Residence with a panoramic view close to the highway and infrastructure, Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€415,380
You are viewing
New complex of villas with swimming pools, Peyia, Cyprus
Peyia, Cyprus
from
€1,55M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Luxury complex of villas with rich infrastructure on the first sea line, Paphos, Cyprus
Residential complex Luxury complex of villas with rich infrastructure on the first sea line, Paphos, Cyprus
Androlikou, Cyprus
from
€3,10M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with swimming pools and panoramic views of the sea and the surroundings. The residence features a cafe and a restaurant, around-the-clock security and services, concierge service, a spa, a fitness center, a sauna and a hamam, tennis courts, ports grounds and kids' playgrounds, bicycle rental, watersports, horse-riding school, an equipped beach and a promenade, a luxury 5-star hotel. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to Akamas National Park and marine caves.
Residential complex Gated sea view residence with a swimming pool, Konia, Cyprus
Residential complex Gated sea view residence with a swimming pool, Konia, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€270,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with sea views. The residence features a swimming pool and a covered parking. Completion - 1st quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Air conditioning Video intercom Aluminium windows Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to a highway and the center of Paphos. Beach - 7 km Airport - 7 km School - 7 minutes City center - 3 km
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools and picturesque views near the beach, Pissouri, Cyprus
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools and picturesque views near the beach, Pissouri, Cyprus
Pissouri, Cyprus
from
€554,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer a villas with swimming pools, a view of the sea and the surroundings, landscaped gardens and gazeboes. Facilities and equipment in the house Fireplace Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious coastal area, between Paphos and Limassol, close to Blue-Flag beaches, all necessary infrastructure and golf courses, a few minutes drive from the international airport, schools and places of interest. Center of Pissouri - 3 minutes Beach - 5 minutes Gold courses - 10 minutes International airport - 15 minutes Harbour and promenade - 25 minutes Center of the city of Paphos - 30 minutes Limassol - 30 minutes
Realting.com
Go