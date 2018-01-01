New complex of villas with swimming pools, Peyia, Cyprus

We offer villas with swimming pools and panoramic views of the sea and the surroundings.
The residence features a cafe and a restaurant, around-the-clock security and services, concierge service, a spa, a fitness center, a sauna and a hamam, tennis courts, ports grounds and kids' playgrounds, bicycle rental, watersports, horse-riding school, an equipped beach and a promenade, a luxury 5-star hotel.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to Akamas National Park and marine caves.
We offer apartments with sea views.
The residence features a swimming pool and a covered parking.
Completion - 1st quarter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
"Smart home" system
Air conditioning
Video intercom
Aluminium windows
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to a highway and the center of Paphos.
Beach - 7 km
Airport - 7 km
School - 7 minutes
City center - 3 km
We offer a villas with swimming pools, a view of the sea and the surroundings, landscaped gardens and gazeboes.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Fireplace
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a prestigious coastal area, between Paphos and Limassol, close to Blue-Flag beaches, all necessary infrastructure and golf courses, a few minutes drive from the international airport, schools and places of interest.
Center of Pissouri - 3 minutes
Beach - 5 minutes
Gold courses - 10 minutes
International airport - 15 minutes
Harbour and promenade - 25 minutes
Center of the city of Paphos - 30 minutes
Limassol - 30 minutes