Cyprus launches a “Golden Knowledge” program to attract talent. Here are the details

Cyprus is introducing the Golden Knowledge Program to attract highly qualified technology professionals to the island. The program offers an accelerated pathway to Cypriot citizenship for foreign nationals with exceptional expertise in research and innovation.

Key points of the Golden Knowledge program

Let's list the main points:

Eligibility: the program is open to foreign nationals with a university degree or equivalent qualification in a relevant field of science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM). Candidates must also demonstrate significant experience and achievement in relevant fields of study.

Investment requirements: Unlike traditional citizenship-by-investment programs, the Golden Knowledge program does not require specific investments. Instead, candidates are assessed based on their potential contribution to developing the country's technology sector.

Accelerated citizenship: qualified professionals can obtain Cypriot citizenship on an accelerated timeline, typically within six months of application. This accelerated process simplifies the integration of technological talent into Cypriot society and facilitates their participation in the country's innovation ecosystem.

What are the intended benefits of the initiative?

Anticipated benefits of the program:

Increased technical expertise: an influx of technology professionals will bring knowledge, experience, and fresh perspectives, stimulating innovation and enhancing Cyprus' competitiveness in the global technology market.

Economic diversification: by attracting talent and encouraging innovation, Cyprus can reduce its dependence on traditional industries and diversify its economy, creating new opportunities for growth and sustainable development.

Job creation: this is not only in the technology sector but also in related industries such as finance, education, and healthcare. This will contribute to overall economic growth and improve the standard of living of Cypriot citizens.

Benefits of obtaining Cypriot citizenship

Acquiring Cypriot citizenship under the Golden Knowledge program will provide foreigners with several benefits, including:

Visa-free travel within the Schengen area .

. The right to work and reside in Cyprus.

Access to education and health care.

Opportunity for family reunification: Cypriot citizens can sponsor their spouses, children, and dependent parents to obtain a residence permit and eventually citizenship.