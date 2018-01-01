Traditional residence in the picturesque village of Tala, on the outskirts of Paphos, Cyprus

We offer comfortable and spacious apartments with covered verandas.
Completion - 2025.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located just a few minutes away from the beach, a shopping all, the city centre and the tourist area of Paphos, all necessary infrastructure.
Airport - 20 minutes
Sea - 2 minutes
Shopping mall - 5 minutes
Golf course - 15 minutes
We offer new villas and apartments with large terraces and parking spaces.
It's possible to build a swimming pool for each villa.
The residence features an underground parking.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Kitchen cabinetry and appliances
Laminated flooring in the bedrooms
Security door
Pre-installation for air conditioning and underfloor heating
LED lighting
Location and nearby infrastructure
Highway - 1.6 km
Groceries - 1.2 km
Restaurants - 1 km
Beach - 3.9 km
School - 600 meters
Kids' playground - 1 km
Pharmacy - 2.3 km
Center of Limassol - 5 km
We offer spacious apartments with terraces and storerooms.
Each penthouse has a roof-top lounge area with a jacuzzi.
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
High ceilings
Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
Supermarket - 5 minutes walk
School - 1 minute walk
Shops - 1 minute walk
Beach - 5 minutes drive
Highway - 7 minutes drive
Limassol Marina - 8 minutes drive