  3. Traditional residence in the picturesque village of Tala, on the outskirts of Paphos, Cyprus

Traditional residence in the picturesque village of Tala, on the outskirts of Paphos, Cyprus

Pafos, Cyprus
€280,000
About the complex

We offer spacious apartments and townhouses.

The residence is built in the traditional Cypriot style and features a swimming pool and a garden.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Aluminium double-glazed windows
  • Built-in kitchen cabinetry
  • Pre-installation for air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Bakery 4 km
  • Mini market - 500 meters
  • Private English School - 6.5 km
  • Medical center - 2.5 km
  • Sports center - 1 km
  • Minthis golf course - 9.4 km
  • Paphos Airport - 24 km
  • Larnaca Airport - 138 km
New building location
Pafos, Cyprus

Traditional residence in the picturesque village of Tala, on the outskirts of Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€280,000
