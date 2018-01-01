Traditional residence in the picturesque village of Tala, on the outskirts of Paphos, Cyprus

We offer spacious apartments and townhouses.

The residence is built in the traditional Cypriot style and features a swimming pool and a garden.

Aluminium double-glazed windows

Built-in kitchen cabinetry

Pre-installation for air conditioning

Bakery 4 km

Mini market - 500 meters

Private English School - 6.5 km

Medical center - 2.5 km

Sports center - 1 km

Minthis golf course - 9.4 km

Paphos Airport - 24 km

Larnaca Airport - 138 km

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure