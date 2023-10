We offer a villa with a panoramic view of the sea and the mountains, an infinity pool and a barbecue area, a landscaped garden.

It's possible to make a golf course and a tennis court.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a picturesque area, near Akamas Nature Reserve, a few minutes walk from the harbour and a beautiful beach, just a few minutes drive from all necessary infrastructure and Coral Bay with its Blue-Flag beaches.