  3. Complex of two-storey villas with swimming pools and garden close to the beach, Geroskipou, Paphos, Cyprus

Complex of two-storey villas with swimming pools and garden close to the beach, Geroskipou, Paphos, Cyprus

Yeroskipou, Cyprus
€950,000
About the complex

We offer luxury villas with a panoramic sea view, a garden, a swimming pool, a summer kitchen.

Features of the flats

Ground floor: a spacious and luminous open-plan living room with a kitchen, a dining area, a fireplace and a large sea view balcony.

First floor: large bedrooms with panoramic views.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Underfloor heating
  • Fireplace
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on a hill, in a prestigious area, just 5 minutes from the beach and the city center, 10 minutes from a shopping mall, 2 minutes from a highway.

Kouklia, Cyprus
from
€520,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex consists of luxury villas, townhouses and apartments. Each three-storey villa features a landscaped garden and a large infinity pool, a summer kitchen and a barbecue area. The two-storey townhouses also have gardens and infinity pools. The beautiful and spacious apartments offer picturesque views of the sea, the communal swimming pool and the golf course. The flat on the ground floor have private gardens. The residence features communal gardens and a swimming pool. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning "Smart home" system Italian kitchen Security system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of the prestigious area of Aphrodite Hills, near the golf course for 18 holes and all necessary infrastructure, within walking distance of the tennis and football academies, the spa center, numerous bars, restaurants and shops. Limassol - 30 minutes Paphos - 20 minutes
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€950,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to the Akamas National Park and all necessary infrastructure. Beach - 1 minute Restaurant and bars - 2 minutes Paphos Airport - 35 minutes
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
from
€345,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments and penthouses with parking spaces and storerooms. The modern two-storey residence features a swimming pool 4 x 9 m. The penthouses have roof-top terraces. Facilities and equipment in the house Solar water heaters Air conditioning Video intercom Tile flooring Parquet Security door Aluminium double-glazed windows Kitchen cabinetry Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure, 200 meters from an international school.
