Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Limassol
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

Villa To archive
Clear all
17 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with garden in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with garden
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Floor 2
The project consists of 13 villas and is located in Ozankoy district, Kyrenia. The project w…
€450,700
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 2
The new unique project consists of 7 villas, which are located just 60 meters from the coast…
€979,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Floor 1
A new project of modern villas in Lefke, Chengizkyoy has been put on sale. The project consi…
€580,000
Villa 3 room villa in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 253 m²
Limassol Marina, one of the most daring and successful projects in Cyprus, offers a unique l…
€3,30M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with gazebo in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with gazebo
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new project of a complex of villas in Northern Cyprus. The project will …
€441,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Floor 1
€872,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€990,000
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Asgata, Cyprus
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Asgata, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 1 540 m²
Number of floors 3
The complex is located, on a hillside with a beautiful view of the surrounding hills, covere…
€1,20M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer you luxurious villas situated in a unique residential complex of the Mediterranean …
€8,30M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 620 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a modern, new 8-bedroom villa with a wonderful view of the Port of Limassol and the…
€3,00M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 7 bedrooms, 2 living rooms…
€1,85M
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings in Ypsonas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings
Ypsonas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€2,00M
Villa Villa with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa Villa with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 1
Magnificent 5 bedroom villa situated on a huge plot with a beautiful sea panorama. The villa…
€2,93M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 630 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€2,60M
Villa 6 room villa with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 455 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 455 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€365,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kakopetria, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kakopetria, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 343 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€2,20M

Properties features in Limassol, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir