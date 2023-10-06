Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Limassol
  5. Rooms

Number of rooms for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

Room To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 152 m²
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, under constr…
€274,000
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, under constr…
€274,000
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 181 m²
Detached modern four bedroom house for sale in Dali, Kallithea area - Nicosia province, unde…
€289,000
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 181 m²
Detached modern four bedroom house for sale in Dali, Kallithea area - Nicosia province, unde…
€289,000
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 193 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, w…
€520,000

Properties features in Limassol, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir