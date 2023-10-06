Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated residence with green areas and a parking in the heart of Limassol, Cyprus We offer sp…
€1,55M
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence with a swimming pool and gardens in the heart of Limassol, Cyprus The gate…
€1,10M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with terrassa in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with terrassa
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
A prestigious luxury complex located in the heart of Limassol, just 400 meters from the sea …
€435,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with swimming pool, with garden, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with swimming pool, with garden, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
€139,000
Penthouse 3 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 2/6
CITY TERRACE Delivered 1st February 2022 CITY TERRACE EXPERIENCE THE LIMASSOL HEARTBEA…
€466,900

