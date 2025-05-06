Show property on map Show properties list
Long-term rent of restaurants in Limassol District, Cyprus

Restaurant in Limassol, Cyprus
Restaurant
Limassol, Cyprus
Restaurant for rent, located in the city center. The property offers a total area of 280+315…
$22,645
per month
Restaurant 500 m² in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Restaurant 500 m²
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Area 500 m²
Situated in one of the most sought-after destinations, this restaurant has garnered a reputa…
$10,734
per month
Restaurant in Limassol, Cyprus
Restaurant
Limassol, Cyprus
Restaurant for rent, located in the city center. The property offers a total area of 105 sqm…
$4,642
per month
