Shops for sale in Lakatamia, Cyprus

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Shops for sale in Lakatameia, Cyprus

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сommercial properties
4
2 properties total found
Shop 207 m² in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Shop 207 m²
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Area 207 m²
Shop with a mezzanine in Lakatameia, in Nicosia. The property enjoys very good access to the…
$466,284
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Shop 65 m² in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Shop 65 m²
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Area 65 m²
Shop for sale under construction in Deryneia - Famagusta province. The store consists of 60 …
$115,114
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