Shops for sale in Lakatamia, Cyprus

7 properties total found
Shop in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Shop
Lakatamia, Cyprus
A ground floor shop with mezzanine in Agios Antonios.It has total covered area of 73 sq.m., …
Price on request
Shop in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Shop
Lakatamia, Cyprus
An excellent investment opportunity in three unified shops situated on the ground floor of a…
Price on request
Shop in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Shop
Lakatamia, Cyprus
A shop in Agios Antonios quarter, Nicosia.The shop is on the ground floor. It has an interna…
Price on request
Shop in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Shop
Lakatamia, Cyprus
A shop on the ground floor of commercial building in Agios Antonios, Nicosia.The shop compri…
Price on request
Shop with fridge in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Shop with fridge
Lakatamia, Cyprus
A shop on the ground floor of a seven-storey building in Agios Antonios, Nicosia.It comprise…
Price on request
Shop in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Shop
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Two shops on the ground floor with a unified mezzanine and basement located on a seven store…
Price on request
Shop in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Shop
Lakatamia, Cyprus
This is an incomplete shop on the ground floor of a nine storey building in Agios Antonios, …
Price on request
