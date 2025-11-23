Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Talas
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Monthly rent of mountain view flats and apartments in Koinoteta Talas, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Available for rent: a bright and welcoming one-bedroom apartment in the charming area of Tal…
$924
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koinoteta Talas, Cyprus

with Garden
with Sea view