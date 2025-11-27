Cyprus Permanent Residency by Investment – Fast-Track PR | New €300,000 Property in Limassol & Paphos

About the Immigration Program

The Cyprus Permanent Residency Program—officially known as Cyprus Permanent Residence (Regulation 6(2))—is one of the most attractive and reliable EU residency-by-investment programs, offering a fast-track route to secure permanent residence in Cyprus for non-EU nationals and their families. By investing a minimum of €300,000 (plus VAT) in new residential property, applicants can obtain lifetime Cyprus permanent residency, with approval typically granted after successful due-diligence and the required documentation.

This program is ideal for families seeking EU-standard healthcare, safety, schooling, and a long-term base in Europe, without needing to relocate full-time. Residency holders must visit Cyprus at least once every two years, maintain the qualifying property investment, and demonstrate a secure annual income originating from abroad.

Why Limassol and Paphos Are the Top Choices for Cyprus Permanent Residency

Limassol and Paphos consistently rank as the most preferred regions for investors applying for the Cyprus permanent residence permit due to their lifestyle, infrastructure, and strong real-estate markets:

Limassol offers a modern cosmopolitan environment, luxury seafront towers, high-end marinas, international schools, and strong rental demand. It is the leading hub for investors seeking prime property for Cyprus residency, business opportunities, and EU-level amenities.

Paphos remains the top location for families and retirees seeking peaceful Mediterranean living, beachfront homes, affordable luxury, high-quality new developments, and strong long-term property appreciation. Many Cyprus PR investors choose Paphos for its value, climate, and relaxed lifestyle.

Key Benefits of the Cyprus Permanent Residency Program

Lifetime permanent residence for the entire family (spouse + children under 25).

Ability to own and operate a business in Cyprus (while employment with a Cypriot employer is restricted under the investment route).

No requirement to live in Cyprus full-time—perfect for part-time residency or future relocation planning.

Access to the EU education system, healthcare, banking, and legal protections.

Holders may apply for Cyprus citizenship through naturalisation after meeting the required years of physical presence (not automatic).

Opportunity to invest in high-growth areas such as Limassol Marina, Zakaki, Germasogeia, Paphos Sea Caves, and Kato Paphos.

Attractive non-dom tax regime for qualifying individuals.

Eligibility Requirements (Regulation 6(2))

To qualify, applicants must:

Purchase new real estate valued at minimum €300,000 + VAT from a registered developer.

Show stable annual income from abroad (amount depends on family size).

Maintain a clean criminal record and provide standard immigration documentation.

Deposit part of the investment prior to submission, and retain the property to maintain the permit.

Visit Cyprus at least once every 24 months.

Why Investors Choose This Program

International buyers from the Middle East, Asia, UK, Russia, Ukraine, Africa and Europe consistently select the Cyprus permanent residency scheme for its simplicity, speed, and the strength of the Cypriot real-estate market. The combination of low entry cost, stable EU regulation, favourable tax planning options, and access to a safe Mediterranean lifestyle makes it one of the strongest residency routes in Europe.

Perfect for Families, Retirees & High-Net-Worth Investors

Whether you are seeking family relocation, a second home, retirement planning, or secure EU residency, the Cyprus program provides a long-term solution backed by property ownership in one of Europe’s most desirable coastal destinations.

Both Limassol and Paphos offer a wide range of qualifying new residential properties—from luxury seafront apartments and villas to modern city homes and mountain residences—making the process straightforward for investors targeting approval under Regulation 6(2).