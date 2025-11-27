Cyprus Permanent Residency by Investment – Fast-Track PR | New €300,000 Property in Limassol & Paphos

The Cyprus Permanent Residency Program—officially known as Cyprus Permanent Residence (Regulation 6(2))—is one of the most attractive and reliable EU residency-by-investment programs, offering a fast-track route to secure permanent residence in Cyprus for non-EU nationals and their families. By investing a minimum of €300,000 (plus VAT) in new residential property, applicants can obtain lifetime Cyprus permanent residency, with approval typically granted after successful due-diligence and the required documentation.
This program is ideal for families seeking EU-standard healthcare, safety, schooling, and a long-term base in Europe, without needing to relocate full-time. Residency holders must visit Cyprus at least once every two years, maintain the qualifying property investment, and demonstrate a secure annual income originating from abroad.
Why Limassol and Paphos Are the Top Choices for Cyprus Permanent Residency
Limassol and Paphos consistently rank as the most preferred regions for investors applying for the Cyprus permanent residence permit due to their lifestyle, infrastructure, and strong real-estate markets:
Limassol offers a modern cosmopolitan environment, luxury seafront towers, high-end marinas, international schools, and strong rental demand. It is the leading hub for investors seeking prime property for Cyprus residency, business opportunities, and EU-level amenities.
Paphos remains the top location for families and retirees seeking peaceful Mediterranean living, beachfront homes, affordable luxury, high-quality new developments, and strong long-term property appreciation. Many Cyprus PR investors choose Paphos for its value, climate, and relaxed lifestyle.
Key Benefits of the Cyprus Permanent Residency Program
Lifetime permanent residence for the entire family (spouse + children under 25).
Ability to own and operate a business in Cyprus (while employment with a Cypriot employer is restricted under the investment route).
No requirement to live in Cyprus full-time—perfect for part-time residency or future relocation planning.
Access to the EU education system, healthcare, banking, and legal protections.
Holders may apply for Cyprus citizenship through naturalisation after meeting the required years of physical presence (not automatic).
Opportunity to invest in high-growth areas such as Limassol Marina, Zakaki, Germasogeia, Paphos Sea Caves, and Kato Paphos.
Attractive non-dom tax regime for qualifying individuals.
Eligibility Requirements (Regulation 6(2))
To qualify, applicants must:
Purchase new real estate valued at minimum €300,000 + VAT from a registered developer.
Show stable annual income from abroad (amount depends on family size).
Maintain a clean criminal record and provide standard immigration documentation.
Deposit part of the investment prior to submission, and retain the property to maintain the permit.
Visit Cyprus at least once every 24 months.
Why Investors Choose This Program
International buyers from the Middle East, Asia, UK, Russia, Ukraine, Africa and Europe consistently select the Cyprus permanent residency scheme for its simplicity, speed, and the strength of the Cypriot real-estate market. The combination of low entry cost, stable EU regulation, favourable tax planning options, and access to a safe Mediterranean lifestyle makes it one of the strongest residency routes in Europe.
Perfect for Families, Retirees & High-Net-Worth Investors
Whether you are seeking family relocation, a second home, retirement planning, or secure EU residency, the Cyprus program provides a long-term solution backed by property ownership in one of Europe’s most desirable coastal destinations.
Both Limassol and Paphos offer a wide range of qualifying new residential properties—from luxury seafront apartments and villas to modern city homes and mountain residences—making the process straightforward for investors targeting approval under Regulation 6(2).
Investors who purchase a new, off-plan or under-construction property valued at a minimum of €300,000 + VAT in Limassol or Paphos qualify for Cyprus’ Permanent Residency Program (Regulation 6(2)), which grants lifetime residence rights and a wide range of travel and lifestyle benefits, including visa-free or visa-exempt entry into Cyprus.
Once the Permanent Residency Permit (PRP) is issued, the investor and eligible family members gain the right to:
1. Visa-free (visa-exempt) entry into Cyprus
Permanent Residents of Cyprus can enter Cyprus freely at any time without needing to:
Apply for a visa
Request entry clearance
Provide additional travel documents beyond a valid passport
This benefit applies for life, provided the residency conditions are maintained.
Additional Travel Benefits After Obtaining Cyprus Permanent Residency
2. Unlimited Duration of Stay in Cyprus
Holders of the PRP may stay in Cyprus for unlimited periods, without restrictions typical of tourist visas.
3. Separate fast-track passport & ID control lanes (Cyprus airports)
Residents benefit from:
Faster entry processing
Local/non-tourist lanes at Cypriot airports
Quicker immigration procedures during peak tourist seasons
4. Family members also gain visa-free entry
The PR permit automatically covers:
Spouse
Children under 18
Children up to 25 if financially dependent
In some cases, parents of the main applicant or spouse (under extended criteria)
All included family members receive the same visa-free entry rights.
5. Freedom to own a home and reside year-round
Permanent Residents can:
Live in Cyprus full-time or part-time
Maintain a second home without any restrictions
Spend unlimited time in Limassol, Paphos, or any district
There is no minimum stay requirement, only the requirement to visit Cyprus once every two years.
Lifestyle Benefits Linked to Visa-Free Residency
Once holding residency, investors enjoy:
6. Free movement within Cyprus for property management & business
Investors can freely:
Manage and maintain their properties
Supervise construction or renovation
Purchase additional real estate
Operate businesses (ownership allowed; employment restrictions apply only under the 6(2) route)
7. Eligibility for EU long-term residence (after 5 years of physical presence)
If a PR holder chooses to live in Cyprus permanently and meets the EU requirements for physical presence, they may apply for:
EU Long-Term Residence
A stronger residency status with expanded rights across the EU
(Not automatic — requires actual 5-year residence in Cyprus.)
Key Advantages for Property Investors in Limassol & Paphos
8. Fast-track approval
With a qualifying €300,000+ property purchase, applicants benefit from:
Prioritised processing
Simplified documentation
Faster issuance compared to other residency categories
9. Right to purchase property without limitations
Permanent Residents can:
Buy additional properties (residential or commercial)
Own multiple real-estate assets
Invest in long-term rental products
Benefit from rising markets in Limassol & Paphos
10. Secure EU-family base
Visa-free entry means you can:
Enter Cyprus anytime without planning
Keep Cyprus as a safe backup residence
Travel quickly for health, education, or business needs
11. Access to the EU healthcare, education, and banking systems
Visa-exempt entry combined with PR status gives access to:
Public and private hospitals
International schools
Cyprus universities
Local and EU-connected banking systems
12. Long-term stability and asset protection
Cyprus is known for:
A stable property market
Strong legal protections for owners
High-quality construction standards
High resale and rental demand, especially in Limassol & Paphos
Your investment remains both a lifestyle and security asset.
Why Limassol & Paphos Are the Premier Destinations
Limassol
Cosmopolitan lifestyle
Marinas, seafront towers, tech hubs
International business environment
One of the strongest rental markets in the EU
Paphos
Peaceful Mediterranean living
Beachfront villas, golf resorts, nature zones
Ideal for families & retirees
High demand for long-term and holiday rentals
Conclusion
Purchasing a new €300,000+ property in Limassol or Paphos grants investors access to the Cyprus Permanent Residency Program, which provides:
Visa-free entry into Cyprus
Lifetime residency rights
Family inclusion
Secure real-estate investment
EU-standard living, education, and healthcare
This makes Cyprus one of the most attractive residency-by-investment destinations in Europe.
Applicant Requirements for the Cyprus Permanent Residency Program (Regulation 6(2))
To qualify for Cyprus Permanent Residency (PR) under Regulation 6(2), applicants must meet ALL the following criteria:
1. Qualifying Property Investment (€300,000 + VAT Minimum)
The applicant must purchase NEW residential property (not resale) valued at:
Minimum €300,000 + VAT
The property must be:
New, off-plan, or under construction
Purchased directly from a registered property developer
Paid through legal banking channels from abroad
Supported by a sales agreement lodged at the Land Registry
With proof of minimum €200,000 + VAT already paid before application submission
Additional notes:
One or two units may be combined to reach the total value
Commercial property generally does not qualify under the standard 6(2) route
The investment must be retained to keep PR status
2. Clean Criminal Record
All adult applicants must provide:
A clean criminal record certificate from their home country
Confirmation they are not on any international wanted lists
3. Secure and Stable Annual Income from Abroad
The applicant must demonstrate stable income earned outside Cyprus, such as:
Salaries
Business income
Dividends
Rents
Pensions
Income thresholds (latest criteria):
€30,000 per year for the main applicant
+ €5,000 per year for each dependent child
+ €8,000 per year for each dependent parent (either side)
The income must originate outside Cyprus, except in limited cases (e.g., overseas employment with Cyprus-company dividends).
4. Proof of Funds & Financial Stability
Applicants must show:
The ability to financially support themselves and dependents
A stable financial profile
Bank statements confirming legitimate overseas funds
5. Permanent Address in Cyprus
The purchased property must be:
Suitable for the applicant and their family
Intended as a residence (full-time or part-time)
The applicant does not need to live permanently in Cyprus but must visit at least once every 2 years.
6. Medical Insurance (if applicable)
Some applicants may be asked to provide:
Proof of private health insurance covering Cyprus
(Not always mandatory but often requested depending on nationality of applicant).
7. Declaration of No Employment in Cyprus
Applicants must confirm that:
They will not be employed by any employer in Cyprus
They may own a business, receive dividends, or manage companies, but cannot work as employees under 6(2)
8. Family Members Included (Requirements)
Eligibility includes:
Spouse
Marriage certificate required
Clean criminal record may be requested
Children under 18
Birth certificates required
Children 18–25 (financially dependent)
Must provide:
Proof of full-time education OR
Certificate of financial dependence
Not married
Parents of applicant or spouse
Allowed under extended PR categories
Must demonstrate additional income (+€8,000 each)
9. Mandatory Visit Every Two Years
To maintain PR status:
Applicant and adult dependents must visit Cyprus at least once every 2 years
Failure to do so may result in revocation of PR
10. Application Documentation Requirements
Applicants must submit:
Passport copies
Birth/marriage certificates
Sales agreement + proof of payments
Clean criminal record
Proof of income and banking statements
Curriculum vitae (CV)
Family composition declaration
Health insurance (if required)
Property purchase documents (Title or sales agreement lodged at Land Registry)
Summary: What You MUST Have
€300,000 + VAT NEW property in Cyprus
At least €200,000 already paid before submitting application
Income from abroad: €30,000 + dependents
Clean criminal record
Proof of financial stability
Visit Cyprus once every 2 years
No employment in Cyprus (ownership allowed)
Required Documents for the Cyprus Permanent Residency Program (Regulation 6(2))
To successfully apply for Cyprus Permanent Residency, applicants must submit the following documentation:
1. Personal Identification Documents
Valid passport (all pages, including blank pages)
Copies of ID cards (if applicable)
Passport-size photographs (according to Cyprus Immigration standards)
2. Family Status Documents
(For spouse and children included in the application)
Marriage certificate
Birth certificates of all children
Certificates of name change (if applicable)
Proof of dependency for adult children (18–25):
University enrollment letter (full-time studies)
Proof of financial dependence
Statement confirming they are unmarried
Note: All foreign documents must be Apostilled or Ministry-of-Foreign-Affairs certified and officially translated into Greek or English.
3. Criminal Record Documents
For the main applicant and adult dependents:
Clean Criminal Record Certificate from:
Country of origin
Country of permanent residence (if different)
4. Property Purchase Documents (Qualifying Investment of €300,000 + VAT)
Signed Sales Agreement for the new property
Sales Agreement lodged at the Cyprus Land Registry
Receipts showing minimum €200,000 + VAT paid
Bank transfer confirmations showing payments came from abroad
Property brochure / architectural plans (if required)
Developer registration documents (if requested)
5. Proof of Income from Abroad
The applicant must demonstrate income earned outside Cyprus:
Income certificate / tax declarations
Employer letter confirming employment & salary (if employed)
Audited financial statements (if self-employed or business owner)
Dividend statements
Rental income contracts & bank receipts
Pension certificates (for retirees)
Income thresholds:
€30,000 annual income for main applicant
€5,000 per dependent child
€8,000 per dependent parent
6. Bank & Financial Documents
Recent bank statements (3–12 months depending on case)
Proof of savings
Proof of legitimate source of funds
Affidavit of financial support (if needed)
Foreign bank reference letter (sometimes requested)
7. Proof of Residential Address in Cyprus
Signed property agreement (residence)
Utility bill (if available)
Developer occupancy letter (if under construction or off-plan)
8. Medical Insurance (if applicable)
Some nationalities must submit:
Private health insurance certificate covering:
Hospital care
Outpatient care
Medical emergencies
9. Declaration Documents Required by Cyprus Authorities
Declaration of No Intention to Work in Cyprus
(Applicant confirms they will not be employed by a Cypriot employer)
Family composition declaration
(Names, birthdates, relationship of all members)
10. Curriculum Vitae (CV)
For main applicant and spouse:
Full CV including:
Education
Employment history
Business activities
Current position
11. Additional Documents (Case-by-Case)
Authorities may request:
Tax clearance certificates
Company registration documents (if applicant owns businesses abroad)
Scholarship or education proof for dependent children
Proof of investment retention (follow-up after approval)
Summary – Mandatory Documents Checklist
IDENTITY
Passport + photos
ID card copies
FAMILY STATUS
Marriage certificate
Birth certificates
Proof of student status (if applicable)
CRIMINAL RECORD
Clean criminal record certificate
PROPERTY PURCHASE
Sales Agreement (new property only)
Lodgement receipt (Land Registry)
Proof of payment €200,000 + VAT
Bank transfer proof
FINANCIALS
Income proof (salary/dividends/rent/pension)
Bank statements
Source-of-funds proof
OTHER
No-employment declaration
CV
Medical insurance (if required)
Family composition declaration
1. Passport & Identification Documents
For each family member included:
Valid passport (all pages, including blank pages)
Copy of ID card (if applicable)
Passport-size photographs (per Cyprus Immigration specifications)
2. Civil Status Documents
Spouse
Marriage Certificate (Apostilled / Ministry-certified & officially translated)
Copy of passport / ID
Clean Criminal Record Certificate (sometimes requested depending on nationality)
Children Under 18
Birth Certificate
Passport copy
Proof of custody (if applicable)
Children 18–25 (financially dependent)
Must provide ALL of the following:
Birth Certificate
University enrollment letter confirming FULL-TIME studies
Proof of financial dependence on the main applicant
Statement confirming they are unmarried
Passport copy
Parents of Main Applicant or Spouse
(If included in the extended PR category)
Birth Certificate or family relationship document
Passport copy
Proof of dependency on applicant (if requested)
Additional income proof required (+€8,000 per parent)
3. Criminal Record Certificates
For family members 18 and over (depending on nationality):
Clean Criminal Record Certificate issued by:
Country of origin
Country of permanent residence (if different)
(Children under 18 are usually exempt, but certain nationalities may still be asked.)
4. Proof of Income Requirements
Not needed for each family member individually.
But if parents or adult children are included, the main applicant must show:
Extra €5,000 per dependent child
Extra €8,000 per dependent parent
(This increased threshold must be supported by financial documents of the main applicant, not the family member.)
5. Medical Insurance (If Required)
Some nationalities must submit for each family member:
Private health insurance covering:
Inpatient care
Outpatient care
Emergency care
6. Family Composition Declaration
Required for all family members included:
Official list of family members, including:
Full name
Date of birth
Passport number
Relationship to main applicant
Signed by the main applicant.
7. Power of Attorney (If Needed)
If documents are submitted by a lawyer or representative:
Power of Attorney from each adult family member may be required.
Rights After Obtaining Cyprus Permanent Residency (Regulation 6(2))
1. Lifetime Right to Live in Cyprus
Permanent Residency is valid for life, as long as the requirements are maintained.
There is no need to renew the permit.
2. Visa-Free Entry Into Cyprus
Residents may enter Cyprus at any time without a visa, regardless of nationality.
You can:
Enter freely
Stay as long as you wish
Use local resident lanes at the airport
3. Right to Live in Cyprus Full-Time or Part-Time
PR holders can:
Live permanently in Cyprus, or
Visit occasionally (no minimum stay required)
Only one rule must be respected:
✔ Visit Cyprus once every 2 years to keep the PR active.
4. Right to Own Property in Cyprus
Permanent residents may:
Own multiple properties
Purchase residential and commercial real estate
Invest in rental or holiday properties
There is no restriction on the number or type of properties purchased after PR approval.
5. Access to Education
PR holders and their children can attend:
Public schools (free)
Private English schools
International schools
Universities in Cyprus & the EU (with EU tuition advantages in many cases)
6. Access to Healthcare
Permanent residents may access:
Private hospitals and clinics
Public healthcare (once registered under GESY and meeting contribution requirements)
7. Right to Start and Own a Business in Cyprus
PR holders may:
Register companies
Own shares
Receive dividends
Manage their own businesses
Note: They cannot be employed as workers by a Cypriot employer under the 6(2) permit.
8. Right to Apply for EU Long-Term Residency
After 5 years of actual physical residence in Cyprus (not required for PR, only for this upgrade), holders may apply for:
EU Long-Term Residence Permit
This gives extended rights across the EU.
9. Right to Apply for Citizenship (Optional)
If PR holders later decide to relocate full-time and meet the residency requirements, they may later qualify for citizenship by naturalisation.
Not automatic — must fulfill the stay requirements.
10. Right for Family Members to Live in Cyprus
Covered family members (spouse + children up to 25) enjoy the same rights:
Live in Cyprus
Study in Cyprus
Enter without a visa
Use the residency for future relocation
11. Right to Enjoy a Safe EU Environment
Cyprus provides:
Low crime rate
Strong EU legal protections
Stable banking and regulatory systems
Family-friendly lifestyle
PR offers all these advantages without needing to relocate.
12. Right to Work Outside Cyprus for International Companies
PR holders can continue:
Remote work
International business activities
Overseas employment
Cyprus imposes no restrictions on foreign income.