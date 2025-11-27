  1. Realting.com
Cyprus Permanent Residency by Investment – Fast-Track PR | New €300,000 Property in Limassol & Paphos

About the Immigration Program

The Cyprus Permanent Residency Program—officially known as Cyprus Permanent Residence (Regulation 6(2))—is one of the most attractive and reliable EU residency-by-investment programs, offering a fast-track route to secure permanent residence in Cyprus for non-EU nationals and their families. By investing a minimum of €300,000 (plus VAT) in new residential property, applicants can obtain lifetime Cyprus permanent residency, with approval typically granted after successful due-diligence and the required documentation.

This program is ideal for families seeking EU-standard healthcare, safety, schooling, and a long-term base in Europe, without needing to relocate full-time. Residency holders must visit Cyprus at least once every two years, maintain the qualifying property investment, and demonstrate a secure annual income originating from abroad.

Why Limassol and Paphos Are the Top Choices for Cyprus Permanent Residency

Limassol and Paphos consistently rank as the most preferred regions for investors applying for the Cyprus permanent residence permit due to their lifestyle, infrastructure, and strong real-estate markets:

Limassol offers a modern cosmopolitan environment, luxury seafront towers, high-end marinas, international schools, and strong rental demand. It is the leading hub for investors seeking prime property for Cyprus residency, business opportunities, and EU-level amenities.

Paphos remains the top location for families and retirees seeking peaceful Mediterranean living, beachfront homes, affordable luxury, high-quality new developments, and strong long-term property appreciation. Many Cyprus PR investors choose Paphos for its value, climate, and relaxed lifestyle.

Key Benefits of the Cyprus Permanent Residency Program

Lifetime permanent residence for the entire family (spouse + children under 25).

Ability to own and operate a business in Cyprus (while employment with a Cypriot employer is restricted under the investment route).

No requirement to live in Cyprus full-time—perfect for part-time residency or future relocation planning.

Access to the EU education system, healthcare, banking, and legal protections.

Holders may apply for Cyprus citizenship through naturalisation after meeting the required years of physical presence (not automatic).

Opportunity to invest in high-growth areas such as Limassol Marina, Zakaki, Germasogeia, Paphos Sea Caves, and Kato Paphos.

Attractive non-dom tax regime for qualifying individuals.

Eligibility Requirements (Regulation 6(2))

To qualify, applicants must:

Purchase new real estate valued at minimum €300,000 + VAT from a registered developer.

Show stable annual income from abroad (amount depends on family size).

Maintain a clean criminal record and provide standard immigration documentation.

Deposit part of the investment prior to submission, and retain the property to maintain the permit.

Visit Cyprus at least once every 24 months.

Why Investors Choose This Program

International buyers from the Middle East, Asia, UK, Russia, Ukraine, Africa and Europe consistently select the Cyprus permanent residency scheme for its simplicity, speed, and the strength of the Cypriot real-estate market. The combination of low entry cost, stable EU regulation, favourable tax planning options, and access to a safe Mediterranean lifestyle makes it one of the strongest residency routes in Europe.

Perfect for Families, Retirees & High-Net-Worth Investors

Whether you are seeking family relocation, a second home, retirement planning, or secure EU residency, the Cyprus program provides a long-term solution backed by property ownership in one of Europe’s most desirable coastal destinations.

Both Limassol and Paphos offer a wide range of qualifying new residential properties—from luxury seafront apartments and villas to modern city homes and mountain residences—making the process straightforward for investors targeting approval under Regulation 6(2).

Investors who purchase a new, off-plan or under-construction property valued at a minimum of €300,000 + VAT in Limassol or Paphos qualify for Cyprus’ Permanent Residency Program (Regulation 6(2)), which grants lifetime residence rights and a wide range of travel and lifestyle benefits, including visa-free or visa-exempt entry into Cyprus.

Once the Permanent Residency Permit (PRP) is issued, the investor and eligible family members gain the right to:

1. Visa-free (visa-exempt) entry into Cyprus

Permanent Residents of Cyprus can enter Cyprus freely at any time without needing to:

  • Apply for a visa

  • Request entry clearance

  • Provide additional travel documents beyond a valid passport

This benefit applies for life, provided the residency conditions are maintained.

Additional Travel Benefits After Obtaining Cyprus Permanent Residency

2. Unlimited Duration of Stay in Cyprus

Holders of the PRP may stay in Cyprus for unlimited periods, without restrictions typical of tourist visas.

3. Separate fast-track passport & ID control lanes (Cyprus airports)

Residents benefit from:

  • Faster entry processing

  • Local/non-tourist lanes at Cypriot airports

  • Quicker immigration procedures during peak tourist seasons

4. Family members also gain visa-free entry

The PR permit automatically covers:

  • Spouse

  • Children under 18

  • Children up to 25 if financially dependent

  • In some cases, parents of the main applicant or spouse (under extended criteria)

All included family members receive the same visa-free entry rights.

5. Freedom to own a home and reside year-round

Permanent Residents can:

  • Live in Cyprus full-time or part-time

  • Maintain a second home without any restrictions

  • Spend unlimited time in Limassol, Paphos, or any district

There is no minimum stay requirement, only the requirement to visit Cyprus once every two years.

Lifestyle Benefits Linked to Visa-Free Residency

Once holding residency, investors enjoy:

6. Free movement within Cyprus for property management & business

Investors can freely:

  • Manage and maintain their properties

  • Supervise construction or renovation

  • Purchase additional real estate

  • Operate businesses (ownership allowed; employment restrictions apply only under the 6(2) route)

7. Eligibility for EU long-term residence (after 5 years of physical presence)

If a PR holder chooses to live in Cyprus permanently and meets the EU requirements for physical presence, they may apply for:

  • EU Long-Term Residence

  • A stronger residency status with expanded rights across the EU

(Not automatic — requires actual 5-year residence in Cyprus.)

Key Advantages for Property Investors in Limassol & Paphos

8. Fast-track approval

With a qualifying €300,000+ property purchase, applicants benefit from:

  • Prioritised processing

  • Simplified documentation

  • Faster issuance compared to other residency categories

9. Right to purchase property without limitations

Permanent Residents can:

  • Buy additional properties (residential or commercial)

  • Own multiple real-estate assets

  • Invest in long-term rental products

  • Benefit from rising markets in Limassol & Paphos

10. Secure EU-family base

Visa-free entry means you can:

  • Enter Cyprus anytime without planning

  • Keep Cyprus as a safe backup residence

  • Travel quickly for health, education, or business needs

11. Access to the EU healthcare, education, and banking systems

Visa-exempt entry combined with PR status gives access to:

  • Public and private hospitals

  • International schools

  • Cyprus universities

  • Local and EU-connected banking systems

12. Long-term stability and asset protection

Cyprus is known for:

  • A stable property market

  • Strong legal protections for owners

  • High-quality construction standards

  • High resale and rental demand, especially in Limassol & Paphos

Your investment remains both a lifestyle and security asset.

Why Limassol & Paphos Are the Premier Destinations

Limassol

  • Cosmopolitan lifestyle

  • Marinas, seafront towers, tech hubs

  • International business environment

  • One of the strongest rental markets in the EU

Paphos

  • Peaceful Mediterranean living

  • Beachfront villas, golf resorts, nature zones

  • Ideal for families & retirees

  • High demand for long-term and holiday rentals

Conclusion

Purchasing a new €300,000+ property in Limassol or Paphos grants investors access to the Cyprus Permanent Residency Program, which provides:

  • Visa-free entry into Cyprus

  • Lifetime residency rights

  • Family inclusion

  • Secure real-estate investment

  • EU-standard living, education, and healthcare

This makes Cyprus one of the most attractive residency-by-investment destinations in Europe.

Investment Options for the Cyprus Permanent Residency Program (Regulation 6(2)) Applicable for Limassol & Paphos - view our properties at www.foxrealty.eu To qualify for Cyprus Permanent Residency (PR) under Regulation 6(2), investors must make a minimum investment of €300,000 + VAT in approved real estate categories. The investment must be NEW property—not resale—and must be purchased from a registered developer in Cyprus. OPTION A: New Residential Property (€300,000 + VAT Minimum) This is the MOST popular and straightforward qualifying route. Investors may purchase: New apartments (ready, under construction, or off-plan) New villas New townhouses Conditions: Property must be new, not resale Minimum €300,000 + VAT One or two units can be combined to reach the €300,000 threshold Must be purchased from a licensed developer Most popular locations in Limassol: Limassol Marina Zakaki (Casino/Marina district) Germasogeia Agios Tychonas Mouttagiaka City Centre / Seafront towers Most popular locations in Paphos: Kato Paphos (tourist area) Universal area Paphos Sea Caves Coral Bay Geroskipou Peyia Chloraka This option offers the highest approval success rate and is preferred by families seeking lifestyle, rental income, and long-term residence. OPTION B: New Commercial Property (Limited Acceptance) Cyprus authorities primarily accept residential property under Regulation 6(2). However, in special cases, investors may qualify with: New office space New shops / retail units New mixed-use commercial units Conditions: Must still be brand-new (not resale) Only accepted under certain categories and with legal confirmation Cannot replace the main residential property requirement unless explicitly approved Note: For most applicants, residential real estate is strongly recommended. OPTION C: Purchase of Two Residential Units (Combined Value €300,000 + VAT) This is ideal for investors wanting: A personal residence + rental unit Two rental apartments A combination of apartment + townhouse Both units must be NEW and purchased from a developer. Popular examples in Limassol & Paphos include: 2 new apartments in the same building 1 apartment + 1 studio 1 villa + 1 apartment OPTION D: New Property Purchased in Company Name Investors may purchase the qualifying property through a company if: The company is registered in Cyprus The applicant and spouse are the sole shareholders No third-party shareholders are permitted This option is beneficial for: Business owners Investors seeking corporate structuring Asset protection strategies OPTION E: Additional Investments (Optional, Not Required) These do not replace the primary €300,000 property investment but can accompany it: Additional new residential units Additional new commercial units New holiday rentals / investment apartments This helps investors expand portfolios in Limassol or Paphos. Why Limassol & Paphos Are Ideal for PR Investments LIMASSOL (High-demand cosmopolitan market) Luxury seafront towers Marina & port redevelopment High rental yields Business-friendly environment International private schools Strong expatriate community Ideal for investors seeking high ROI, premium living, or long-term capital appreciation. PAPHOS (Family-friendly & lifestyle-focused) Beachfront villas Golf resorts (Aphrodite Hills, Minthis) Affordable new developments Peaceful Mediterranean lifestyle Strong holiday rental demand Ideal for families, retirees, and lifestyle investors. Summary — Qualifying Investment Options New residential property (€300,000 + VAT minimum) One or two new residential units New commercial property (case-by-case approval) Property purchased personally or via 100% owned Cyprus company
Applicant requirements

Applicant Requirements for the Cyprus Permanent Residency Program (Regulation 6(2))

To qualify for Cyprus Permanent Residency (PR) under Regulation 6(2), applicants must meet ALL the following criteria:

1. Qualifying Property Investment (€300,000 + VAT Minimum)

The applicant must purchase NEW residential property (not resale) valued at:

Minimum €300,000 + VAT

The property must be:

  • New, off-plan, or under construction

  • Purchased directly from a registered property developer

  • Paid through legal banking channels from abroad

  • Supported by a sales agreement lodged at the Land Registry

  • With proof of minimum €200,000 + VAT already paid before application submission

Additional notes:

  • One or two units may be combined to reach the total value

  • Commercial property generally does not qualify under the standard 6(2) route

  • The investment must be retained to keep PR status

2. Clean Criminal Record

All adult applicants must provide:

  • A clean criminal record certificate from their home country

  • Confirmation they are not on any international wanted lists

3. Secure and Stable Annual Income from Abroad

The applicant must demonstrate stable income earned outside Cyprus, such as:

  • Salaries

  • Business income

  • Dividends

  • Rents

  • Pensions

Income thresholds (latest criteria):

  • €30,000 per year for the main applicant

  • + €5,000 per year for each dependent child

  • + €8,000 per year for each dependent parent (either side)

The income must originate outside Cyprus, except in limited cases (e.g., overseas employment with Cyprus-company dividends).

4. Proof of Funds & Financial Stability

Applicants must show:

  • The ability to financially support themselves and dependents

  • A stable financial profile

  • Bank statements confirming legitimate overseas funds

5. Permanent Address in Cyprus

The purchased property must be:

  • Suitable for the applicant and their family

  • Intended as a residence (full-time or part-time)

The applicant does not need to live permanently in Cyprus but must visit at least once every 2 years.

6. Medical Insurance (if applicable)

Some applicants may be asked to provide:

  • Proof of private health insurance covering Cyprus
    (Not always mandatory but often requested depending on nationality of applicant).

7. Declaration of No Employment in Cyprus

Applicants must confirm that:

  • They will not be employed by any employer in Cyprus

  • They may own a business, receive dividends, or manage companies, but cannot work as employees under 6(2)

8. Family Members Included (Requirements)

Eligibility includes:

Spouse

  • Marriage certificate required

  • Clean criminal record may be requested

Children under 18

  • Birth certificates required

Children 18–25 (financially dependent)

Must provide:

  • Proof of full-time education OR

  • Certificate of financial dependence

  • Not married

Parents of applicant or spouse

  • Allowed under extended PR categories

  • Must demonstrate additional income (+€8,000 each)

9. Mandatory Visit Every Two Years

To maintain PR status:

  • Applicant and adult dependents must visit Cyprus at least once every 2 years

  • Failure to do so may result in revocation of PR

10. Application Documentation Requirements

Applicants must submit:

  • Passport copies

  • Birth/marriage certificates

  • Sales agreement + proof of payments

  • Clean criminal record

  • Proof of income and banking statements

  • Curriculum vitae (CV)

  • Family composition declaration

  • Health insurance (if required)

  • Property purchase documents (Title or sales agreement lodged at Land Registry)

Summary: What You MUST Have

€300,000 + VAT NEW property in Cyprus

At least €200,000 already paid before submitting application

Income from abroad: €30,000 + dependents

Clean criminal record

Proof of financial stability

Visit Cyprus once every 2 years

No employment in Cyprus (ownership allowed)

Documents
Documents for the applicant Documents for family members

Required Documents for the Cyprus Permanent Residency Program (Regulation 6(2))

To successfully apply for Cyprus Permanent Residency, applicants must submit the following documentation:

 

1. Personal Identification Documents

Valid passport (all pages, including blank pages)

Copies of ID cards (if applicable)

Passport-size photographs (according to Cyprus Immigration standards)

 

2. Family Status Documents

(For spouse and children included in the application)

Marriage certificate

Birth certificates of all children

Certificates of name change (if applicable)

Proof of dependency for adult children (18–25):

University enrollment letter (full-time studies)

Proof of financial dependence

Statement confirming they are unmarried

Note: All foreign documents must be Apostilled or Ministry-of-Foreign-Affairs certified and officially translated into Greek or English.

 

3. Criminal Record Documents

For the main applicant and adult dependents:

Clean Criminal Record Certificate from:

Country of origin

Country of permanent residence (if different)

 

4. Property Purchase Documents (Qualifying Investment of €300,000 + VAT)

Signed Sales Agreement for the new property

Sales Agreement lodged at the Cyprus Land Registry

Receipts showing minimum €200,000 + VAT paid

Bank transfer confirmations showing payments came from abroad

Property brochure / architectural plans (if required)

Developer registration documents (if requested)

 

5. Proof of Income from Abroad

The applicant must demonstrate income earned outside Cyprus:

Income certificate / tax declarations

Employer letter confirming employment & salary (if employed)

Audited financial statements (if self-employed or business owner)

Dividend statements

Rental income contracts & bank receipts

Pension certificates (for retirees)

Income thresholds:

€30,000 annual income for main applicant

€5,000 per dependent child

€8,000 per dependent parent

 

6. Bank & Financial Documents

Recent bank statements (3–12 months depending on case)

Proof of savings

Proof of legitimate source of funds

Affidavit of financial support (if needed)

Foreign bank reference letter (sometimes requested)

 

7. Proof of Residential Address in Cyprus

Signed property agreement (residence)

Utility bill (if available)

Developer occupancy letter (if under construction or off-plan)

 

8. Medical Insurance (if applicable)

Some nationalities must submit:

Private health insurance certificate covering:

Hospital care

Outpatient care

Medical emergencies

 

9. Declaration Documents Required by Cyprus Authorities

Declaration of No Intention to Work in Cyprus

(Applicant confirms they will not be employed by a Cypriot employer)

Family composition declaration

(Names, birthdates, relationship of all members)

 

10. Curriculum Vitae (CV)

For main applicant and spouse:

Full CV including:

Education

Employment history

Business activities

Current position

 

11. Additional Documents (Case-by-Case)

Authorities may request:

Tax clearance certificates

Company registration documents (if applicant owns businesses abroad)

Scholarship or education proof for dependent children

Proof of investment retention (follow-up after approval)

 

Summary – Mandatory Documents Checklist

IDENTITY

Passport + photos

ID card copies

 

FAMILY STATUS

Marriage certificate

Birth certificates

Proof of student status (if applicable)

 

CRIMINAL RECORD

Clean criminal record certificate

 

PROPERTY PURCHASE

Sales Agreement (new property only)

Lodgement receipt (Land Registry)

Proof of payment €200,000 + VAT

Bank transfer proof

 

FINANCIALS

Income proof (salary/dividends/rent/pension)

Bank statements

Source-of-funds proof

 

OTHER

No-employment declaration

CV

Medical insurance (if required)

Family composition declaration

1. Passport & Identification Documents

For each family member included:

  • Valid passport (all pages, including blank pages)

  • Copy of ID card (if applicable)

  • Passport-size photographs (per Cyprus Immigration specifications)

2. Civil Status Documents

Spouse

  • Marriage Certificate (Apostilled / Ministry-certified & officially translated)

  • Copy of passport / ID

  • Clean Criminal Record Certificate (sometimes requested depending on nationality)

Children Under 18

  • Birth Certificate

  • Passport copy

  • Proof of custody (if applicable)

Children 18–25 (financially dependent)

Must provide ALL of the following:

  • Birth Certificate

  • University enrollment letter confirming FULL-TIME studies

  • Proof of financial dependence on the main applicant

  • Statement confirming they are unmarried

  • Passport copy

Parents of Main Applicant or Spouse

(If included in the extended PR category)

  • Birth Certificate or family relationship document

  • Passport copy

  • Proof of dependency on applicant (if requested)

  • Additional income proof required (+€8,000 per parent)

3. Criminal Record Certificates

For family members 18 and over (depending on nationality):

  • Clean Criminal Record Certificate issued by:

    • Country of origin

    • Country of permanent residence (if different)

(Children under 18 are usually exempt, but certain nationalities may still be asked.)

4. Proof of Income Requirements

Not needed for each family member individually.

But if parents or adult children are included, the main applicant must show:

  • Extra €5,000 per dependent child

  • Extra €8,000 per dependent parent

(This increased threshold must be supported by financial documents of the main applicant, not the family member.)

5. Medical Insurance (If Required)

Some nationalities must submit for each family member:

  • Private health insurance covering:

    • Inpatient care

    • Outpatient care

    • Emergency care

6. Family Composition Declaration

Required for all family members included:

  • Official list of family members, including:

    • Full name

    • Date of birth

    • Passport number

    • Relationship to main applicant

Signed by the main applicant.

7. Power of Attorney (If Needed)

If documents are submitted by a lawyer or representative:

  • Power of Attorney from each adult family member may be required.

Rights and obligations after receiving
Applicant is entitled

Rights After Obtaining Cyprus Permanent Residency (Regulation 6(2))

1. Lifetime Right to Live in Cyprus

Permanent Residency is valid for life, as long as the requirements are maintained.
There is no need to renew the permit.

2. Visa-Free Entry Into Cyprus

Residents may enter Cyprus at any time without a visa, regardless of nationality.

You can:

  • Enter freely

  • Stay as long as you wish

  • Use local resident lanes at the airport

3. Right to Live in Cyprus Full-Time or Part-Time

PR holders can:

  • Live permanently in Cyprus, or

  • Visit occasionally (no minimum stay required)

Only one rule must be respected:

✔ Visit Cyprus once every 2 years to keep the PR active.

4. Right to Own Property in Cyprus

Permanent residents may:

  • Own multiple properties

  • Purchase residential and commercial real estate

  • Invest in rental or holiday properties

There is no restriction on the number or type of properties purchased after PR approval.

5. Access to Education

PR holders and their children can attend:

  • Public schools (free)

  • Private English schools

  • International schools

  • Universities in Cyprus & the EU (with EU tuition advantages in many cases)

6. Access to Healthcare

Permanent residents may access:

  • Private hospitals and clinics

  • Public healthcare (once registered under GESY and meeting contribution requirements)

7. Right to Start and Own a Business in Cyprus

PR holders may:

  • Register companies

  • Own shares

  • Receive dividends

  • Manage their own businesses

Note: They cannot be employed as workers by a Cypriot employer under the 6(2) permit.

8. Right to Apply for EU Long-Term Residency

After 5 years of actual physical residence in Cyprus (not required for PR, only for this upgrade), holders may apply for:

  • EU Long-Term Residence Permit

This gives extended rights across the EU.

9. Right to Apply for Citizenship (Optional)

If PR holders later decide to relocate full-time and meet the residency requirements, they may later qualify for citizenship by naturalisation.

Not automatic — must fulfill the stay requirements.

10. Right for Family Members to Live in Cyprus

Covered family members (spouse + children up to 25) enjoy the same rights:

  • Live in Cyprus

  • Study in Cyprus

  • Enter without a visa

  • Use the residency for future relocation

11. Right to Enjoy a Safe EU Environment

Cyprus provides:

  • Low crime rate

  • Strong EU legal protections

  • Stable banking and regulatory systems

  • Family-friendly lifestyle

PR offers all these advantages without needing to relocate.

12. Right to Work Outside Cyprus for International Companies

PR holders can continue:

  • Remote work

  • International business activities

  • Overseas employment

Cyprus imposes no restrictions on foreign income.

