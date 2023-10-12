Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus

4 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
Three bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Kalogiroi - Limassol province, wit…
€615,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with water system in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with water system
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
Three bedroom under construction villa for sale in Xylophagou area - Larnaca province. The V…
€245,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 900 sq.meters in Nicosia. The semi-basement consists of one bedro…
€4,55M

