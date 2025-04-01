Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Episkopi Pafou
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Episkopi Pafou, Cyprus

1 property total found
Plot of land in Episkopi, Cyprus
Plot of land
Episkopi, Cyprus
This plot is very good invest, offering beautiful sea and mountain views only a 5 minute dri…
$434,300
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes