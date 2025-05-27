Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Chloraka
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Chloraka, Cyprus

penthouses
3
1 BHK
34
2 BHK
61
3 BHK
29
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique residence at 200 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer modern villas with a…
$642,678
Leave a request
Room 3 rooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
For sale three bedrooms detached under construction house in Panthea - Limassol province, in…
$449,925
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with a panoramic view near the beach, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer villas, c…
$555,736
Leave a request
Room 4 rooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
For sale a semi-detached four bedroom house plus office in Engomi near the Cyprus State Fair…
$416,135
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villa with picturesque views near the beach and the center of Paphos, Chloraka, C…
$451,019
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment under construction with roof garden with for sale in Agia …
$445,378
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 377 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury beachfront villas with swimming pools and gardens, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer villas …
$1,49M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villa with swimming pools at 900 meters from the beach, Chloraka, Paphos, Cyp…
$608,604
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 7
Luxury apartments and villas in a gated residence with swimming pools, Chloraka, Cyprus The…
$218,460
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and a view of the sea at 660 meters from the beach…
$668,377
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated residence at 100 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer spacious villas with …
$1,93M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas close to the coast, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer furnished vil…
$728,199
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go