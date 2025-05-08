Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Agios Theodoros Larn
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Agios Theodoros Larn, Cyprus

Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant in Agios Theodoros Skarinou, Cyprus
Restaurant
Agios Theodoros Skarinou, Cyprus
Restaurant Property with Development Potential – Ayios Theodoros, Larnaca Located in Ayios …
$304,686
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go