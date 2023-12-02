Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Zagreb County, Croatia

City of Velika Gorica
14
Velika Gorica
14
Grad Sveta Nedelja
4
Samobor
4
Sveta Nedelja
3
27 properties total found
4 room house in Samobor, Croatia
4 room house
Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13743 Samobor, center Modern detached house with a living area of 14…
€399,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13736 Velika Gorica Beautiful and luxurious three-room apartment NKP…
€225,750
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13735 Velika Gorica A beautiful and luxurious three-room apartment o…
€225,750
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13737 Velika Gorica Beautiful and luxurious four-room penthouse NKP …
€630,440
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13680 Velika Gorica, Beautiful four-room apartment NKP 138.4 m2 loca…
€332,000
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 room house
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13658 Velika Gorica, Kurilovec novi Modern semi-detached house (new …
€240,000
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 room house
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13659 Velika Gorica, Kurilovec novi Modern semi-detached house (new …
€230,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13622 Velika Gorica Beautiful three-room apartment with an area of 7…
€176,375
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13664 Velika Gorica Beautiful three-room apartment with an area of 7…
€176,375
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13661 Velika Gorica Beautiful three-room apartment of 70, 21 m2 on t…
€172,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13365 Velika Gorica Beautiful three-room apartment with an area of 7…
€174,440
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13666 Velika Gorica Beautiful three-room apartment of 67.65 m2 on th…
€165,742
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13668 Velika Gorica Beautiful three-room apartment with an area of 6…
€160,744
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13667 Velika Gorica Beautiful three-room apartment with an area of 7…
€174,783
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zapresic, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zapresic, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13475 Zapresic Comfortable two-room apartment in the center of Zapre…
€115,000
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
5 room house
Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 237 m²
Cerje Samoborsko A nice family house with a total floor area of 236.63 m2, on a plot of 233…
€270,000
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
5 room house
Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Holy Sunday, Detached house with a living area of 110 m2 on two floors, on a plot of land o…
€450,000
per month
Leave a request
8 room house in Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
8 room house
Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Sambor, Domaslovec Detached luxuriously decorated house of 300 m2 on three floors, on a plo…
€479,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 16 rooms in Samobor, Croatia
Villa 16 rooms
Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 16
Area 3 665 m²
Villa Brdo is classified as one of the most beautiful residential buildings in Croatia, and …
Price on request
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
2 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Velika Gorica, Slavka Kolara Street Two-room apartment of 59.60m2 on the 4th floor in a bui…
€120,000
per month
Leave a request
9 room house in Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
9 room house
Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Ivanić Grad Detached residential and commercial building with an area of 260 m2 on a plot o…
€389,000
per month
Leave a request
6 room house in Kriz, Croatia
6 room house
Kriz, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
Križ, Prigorska streetA beautiful detached house of 250m2 built in 1986 on a plot of 816m2.T…
€165,000
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in Novaki, Croatia
5 room house
Novaki, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Sveta Nedjelja, a beautiful estate with an autochthonous Zagorje family house   Beautiful …
€530,000
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Grad Jastrebarsko, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Jastrebarsko, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Sv. Jana - an oasis of peace near Zagreb Nice detached family house of 203 m2, built in 199…
€265,000
per month
Leave a request
8 room house in Grad Jastrebarsko, Croatia
8 room house
Grad Jastrebarsko, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Jastrebarsko   Building in the center of Jastrebarsko with 4 floors measuring 12.90 m X 16…
€520,000
per month
Leave a request
5 room house with Bedrooms in Samobor, Croatia
5 room house with Bedrooms
Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Samobor, Giznik Detached house built in 2006 on 2 above-ground floors with a total area of …
€280,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms with Bedrooms in Samobor, Croatia
Villa 10 rooms with Bedrooms
Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 900 m²
Samobor Beautiful mansion with a total area of ​​570 m2 with an auxiliary building of 463m2…
€990,000
per month
Leave a request

