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Apartments for sale in Zagreb County, Croatia

;
City of Velika Gorica
13
Grad Samobor
4
Town of Zaprešić
4
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25 properties total found
2 room apartment in Town of Zaprešić, Croatia
2 room apartment
Town of Zaprešić, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
I29027 Nova ulica
$178 473
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3 room apartment in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/2
I26714 Nikole Tesle
$195 302
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4 room apartment in Town of Zaprešić, Croatia
4 room apartment
Town of Zaprešić, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 177 m²
Floor 3/3
I27137 Ulica Stanka Vraza
$293 634
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4 room apartment in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/2
I28268 Josipa Grdenića pl. Jarebičkog
$341 068
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3 room apartment in Adamovec, Croatia
3 room apartment
Adamovec, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/3
I26974 Zagrebačka
$161 644
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Apartment in Bregana, Croatia
Apartment
Bregana, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/3
I28901 Milana Langa
$99 644
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3 room apartment in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/2
I26716 Nikole Tesle
$195 302
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4 room apartment in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 2/2
I28267 Josipa Grdenića pl. Jarebičkog
$341 068
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Apartment in Sulinec, Croatia
Apartment
Sulinec, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/2
I28909 Sajmišna ulica
$160 537
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3 room apartment in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/2
I28264 Josipa Grdenića pl. Jarebičkog
$313 202
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3 room apartment in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/2
I26717 Nikole Tesle
$193 132
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3 room apartment in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/2
I26719 Nikole Tesle
$192 589
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3 room apartment in Strmec, Croatia
3 room apartment
Strmec, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
I29180 Ulica sviba
$326 610
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4 room apartment in Hrastina Samoborska, Croatia
4 room apartment
Hrastina Samoborska, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/2
I23961 Franjina ulica
$226 753
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4 room apartment in Dugo Selo, Croatia
4 room apartment
Dugo Selo, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
I27932 Puhovska
$211 909
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4 room apartment in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/2
I28266 Josipa Grdenića pl. Jarebičkog
$351 666
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4 room apartment in Town of Zaprešić, Croatia
4 room apartment
Town of Zaprešić, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
I25545 Kalamirova
$299 596
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4 room apartment in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 104 m²
Floor 4/5
I25697 Andrije Kačića Miošića
$314 432
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3 room apartment in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/4
I28066 Antuna Gustava Matoša
$143 820
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3 room apartment in Grad Samobor, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
I24669 Ulica Zlatka Price
$253 020
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3 room apartment in Town of Zaprešić, Croatia
3 room apartment
Town of Zaprešić, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/7
I27391 Drage Švajcara
$186 002
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6 room apartment in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
6 room apartment
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13900 Velika Gorica, Center Luxurious six-room penthouse NKP 187.2 m…
Price on request
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5 room apartment in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
5 room apartment
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/5
I25696 Andrije Kačića Miošića
$314 432
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4 room apartment in Hrastina Samoborska, Croatia
4 room apartment
Hrastina Samoborska, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
I23962 Franjina ulica
$226 753
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4 room apartment in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
I28265 Josipa Grdenića pl. Jarebičkog
$351 666
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Properties features in Zagreb County, Croatia

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