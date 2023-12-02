Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Zagreb County
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Zagreb County, Croatia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13736 Velika Gorica Beautiful and luxurious three-room apartment NKP…
€225,750
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13735 Velika Gorica A beautiful and luxurious three-room apartment o…
€225,750
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13737 Velika Gorica Beautiful and luxurious four-room penthouse NKP …
€630,440
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13680 Velika Gorica, Beautiful four-room apartment NKP 138.4 m2 loca…
€332,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13622 Velika Gorica Beautiful three-room apartment with an area of 7…
€176,375
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13664 Velika Gorica Beautiful three-room apartment with an area of 7…
€176,375
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13661 Velika Gorica Beautiful three-room apartment of 70, 21 m2 on t…
€172,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13365 Velika Gorica Beautiful three-room apartment with an area of 7…
€174,440
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13666 Velika Gorica Beautiful three-room apartment of 67.65 m2 on th…
€165,742
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13667 Velika Gorica Beautiful three-room apartment with an area of 7…
€174,783
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13668 Velika Gorica Beautiful three-room apartment with an area of 6…
€160,744
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zapresic, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zapresic, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13475 Zapresic Comfortable two-room apartment in the center of Zapre…
€115,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
2 room apartment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Velika Gorica, Slavka Kolara Street Two-room apartment of 59.60m2 on the 4th floor in a bui…
€120,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Zagreb County, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir