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Residential properties for sale in Dugo Selo, Croatia

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houses
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6 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dugo Selo, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dugo Selo, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
Located in a peaceful green area just a 15-minute drive from Zagreb, this modern luxury home…
$571,282
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3 room house in Dugo Selo, Croatia
3 room house
Dugo Selo, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
I26978 Puhovska
$246,585
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3 room house in Dugo Selo, Croatia
3 room house
Dugo Selo, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
I26980 Puhovska
$211,909
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TekceTekce
4 room apartment in Dugo Selo, Croatia
4 room apartment
Dugo Selo, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
I27932 Puhovska
$211,909
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3 room apartment in Adamovec, Croatia
3 room apartment
Adamovec, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/3
I26974 Zagrebačka
$161,644
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2 room house in Dugo Selo, Croatia
2 room house
Dugo Selo, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14915Dugo Selo, KozinščakA charming detached house of 60 m² on a plot o…
$173,021
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