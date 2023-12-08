Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Grad Dugo Selo

Residential properties for sale in Grad Dugo Selo, Croatia

houses
3
3 properties total found
3 room house with balcony, with electricity, with bus in Puhovo, Croatia
3 room house with balcony, with electricity, with bus
Puhovo, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
I26978 Puhovska
€222,720
Leave a request
3 room house with balcony, with electricity, with bus in Puhovo, Croatia
3 room house with balcony, with electricity, with bus
Puhovo, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
I26981 Puhovska
€205,320
Leave a request
3 room house with balcony, with electricity, with bus in Puhovo, Croatia
3 room house with balcony, with electricity, with bus
Puhovo, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
I26980 Puhovska
€191,400
Leave a request

Properties features in Grad Dugo Selo, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir