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Houses for sale in Zagreb County, Croatia

;
Grad Samobor
18
City of Velika Gorica
13
Grad Sveta Nedelja
9
Town of Zaprešić
5
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70 properties total found
House in Jastrebarsko, Croatia
House
Jastrebarsko, Croatia
Area 1 100 m²
I20659 Bana Jelačića
$1,66M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dugo Selo, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dugo Selo, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
Located in a peaceful green area just a 15-minute drive from Zagreb, this modern luxury home…
$578 724
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3 bedroom house in Strmec, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Strmec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
For sale is a modern single-storey house, currently under construction, located in a quiet l…
$574 408
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Samobor, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 286 m²
Luxury modern newly built villa for sale in Samobor, Donji Giznik. This exclusive contempora…
$1,02M
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4 room house in Grad Samobor, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13743 Samobor, center Modern detached house with a living area of 14…
$495 992
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5 room house in Donja Bistra, Croatia
5 room house
Donja Bistra, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 131 m²
I28033 Ulica Dubrava Gaj
$275 681
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7 room house in Domaslovec, Croatia
7 room house
Domaslovec, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
I24650 Skendrovićev put
$509 180
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2 room house in Norsic Selo, Croatia
2 room house
Norsic Selo, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
I26397 Noršić selo
$232 502
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5 room house in Town of Zaprešić, Croatia
5 room house
Town of Zaprešić, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
I23599 Pavla Lončara
$431 383
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4 room house in Novaki, Croatia
4 room house
Novaki, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
I25999 Cvjetna ulica
$354 289
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3 room house in Zrinscina, Croatia
3 room house
Zrinscina, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 46 394 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14536 Location: Sveti Ivan Zelina, RadoišćeDescription:A property with…
$449 853
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4 room house in Novo Cice, Croatia
4 room house
Novo Cice, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
I28250 Ščitarjevska
$151 059
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4 room house in Krasic, Croatia
4 room house
Krasic, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
I27046 Krašić
$106 281
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House in Town of Zaprešić, Croatia
House
Town of Zaprešić, Croatia
Area 456 m²
I25204 _
$653 405
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3 room house in Dugo Selo, Croatia
3 room house
Dugo Selo, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
I26978 Puhovska
$246 585
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3 room house in Podvrh, Croatia
3 room house
Podvrh, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
I28524 Uska ulica
$155 002
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4 room house in Zitomir, Croatia
4 room house
Zitomir, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
I28912 Bistrička
$155 002
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6 room house in Strmec, Croatia
6 room house
Strmec, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
I28857 Savska
$553 577
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4 room house in Municipality of Rugvica, Croatia
4 room house
Municipality of Rugvica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 1
I29342 Rugvička cesta
$503 755
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4 room house in Town of Zaprešić, Croatia
4 room house
Town of Zaprešić, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
I28152 Bistranska ulica
$298 931
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4 room house in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
4 room house
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 3
I27093 Malogorička
$440 647
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2 room house in Dugo Selo, Croatia
2 room house
Dugo Selo, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14915Dugo Selo, KozinščakA charming detached house of 60 m² on a plot o…
$173 021
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7 room house in Jastrebarsko, Croatia
7 room house
Jastrebarsko, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 300 m²
I28025 Dr. Ante i Davida Starčevića
$474 962
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6 room house in Novaki, Croatia
6 room house
Novaki, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
I23741 Novačka cesta
$553 056
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4 room house in Grad Samobor, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
I26965 Klaićev odvojak
$249 110
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8 room house in Srebrnjak, Croatia
8 room house
Srebrnjak, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
I28958 Srebrnjak
$326 610
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2 room house in Opcina Brdovec, Croatia
2 room house
Opcina Brdovec, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
I28900 Vatrogasna
$199 288
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House 12 rooms in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
House 12 rooms
City of Velika Gorica, Croatia
Rooms 12
Area 527 m²
Number of floors 3
I25709 Velika Gorica-Centar
Price on request
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4 room house in Donji Stupnik, Croatia
4 room house
Donji Stupnik, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 580 m²
I19559 Sv. Benedikta
$1,10M
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2 room house in Grad Samobor, Croatia
2 room house
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
I28850 Voćnjaci
$108 501
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Property types in Zagreb County

villas

Properties features in Zagreb County, Croatia

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