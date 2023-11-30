Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Grad Jastrebarsko, Croatia

houses
4
4 properties total found
4 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity in Grad Jastrebarsko, Croatia
4 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Grad Jastrebarsko, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
I25366 Stankovo
€235,000
5 room house with terrace, with Ownership document, with Adapted for people with disabilities in Grad Jastrebarsko, Croatia
5 room house with terrace, with Ownership document, with Adapted for people with disabilities
Grad Jastrebarsko, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 133 m²
I25169 Josipa Torbara
€150,000
4 room house in Grad Jastrebarsko, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Jastrebarsko, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Sv. Jana - an oasis of peace near Zagreb Nice detached family house of 203 m2, built in 199…
€265,000
8 room house in Grad Jastrebarsko, Croatia
8 room house
Grad Jastrebarsko, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Jastrebarsko   Building in the center of Jastrebarsko with 4 floors measuring 12.90 m X 16…
€520,000
