Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Zumberak
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Opcina Zumberak, Croatia

;
houses
3
3 properties total found
House in Badovinci, Croatia
House
Badovinci, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
I28642 Radatovići
$56,459
Leave a request
2 room house in Badovinci, Croatia
2 room house
Badovinci, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 193 m²
I28643 radatovići
$228,068
Leave a request
3 room house in Radinovo Brdo, Croatia
3 room house
Radinovo Brdo, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
I25383 Gornji Oštrc
$188,216
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Opcina Zumberak, Croatia

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go