Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zadar County
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Zadar County, Croatia

Grad Zadar
83
Zadar
30
Grad Nin
25
Pag
15
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is a separate condominium unit in a semi-detached building. It consists of ground …
$684,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Zadar County

villas

Properties features in Zadar County, Croatia

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go