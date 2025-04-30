Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zadar County
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Zadar County, Croatia

Grad Zadar
83
Zadar
30
Grad Nin
25
Pag
15
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
63 properties total found
2 room house in Crno, Croatia
2 room house
Crno, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxurious villa with spacious garden of 2000m2 Located in the tranquil Zadar settlement of C…
$775,008
Leave a request
4 room house in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
4 room house
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-story villa, 100 meters from the sea, 211m2, Privlaka Villa R4, divided into two floors,…
$709,971
Leave a request
4 room house in Vlasici, Croatia
4 room house
Vlasici, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
On the southern side of the island of Pag, in the village of Vlašići, there is a family hous…
$221,431
Leave a request
3 room house in Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
3 room house
Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury Houses in Mandre, For Sale, 135 m² net House with sea view, near the center of Mandre…
$647,685
Leave a request
3 room house in Pag, Croatia
3 room house
Pag, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
House with a fairytale view in a unique location, first row to the sea, Bošana, Pag Island T…
$476,076
Leave a request
3 room house in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
3 room house
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
Enchanting Villas – Exclusive Paradise by the Adriatic Sea, Villa B3 In the heart of the cha…
$321,075
Leave a request
3 room house in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
3 room house
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
Enchanting Villas – Exclusive Paradise by the Adriatic Sea, Villa A2 In the heart of the cha…
$315,539
Leave a request
5 room house in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
5 room house
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
In the center of Biograd there is an apartment building with 3 one-room apartments, 2 studio…
$519,872
Leave a request
7 room house in Petrcane, Croatia
7 room house
Petrcane, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique Opportunity, House First Row to the Sea, Plot 1,525 m2, Petrčane, Zadar In the first …
$2,77M
Leave a request
7 room house in Simuni, Croatia
7 room house
Simuni, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 347 m²
Number of floors 3
House with 4 apartments in the first row to the sea, Šimuni (Pag) On the southwest side of t…
$730,721
Leave a request
4 room house in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
4 room house
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 377 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey villa 100 meters from the sea, 375m2, Privlaka Villa K1, spanning two floors, is …
$844,274
Leave a request
5 room house in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
5 room house
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 2
House with Pool, 100 Meters from the Sea, Privlaka A three-story house covering an area of ​…
$802,922
Leave a request
2 room house in Nin, Croatia
2 room house
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, apartment A2 In a peaceful part …
$420,718
Leave a request
3 room house in Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
3 room house
Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury Houses in Mandre, For Sale, 135 m² net House with sea view, near the center of Mandre…
$647,685
Leave a request
2 room house in Nin, Croatia
2 room house
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, apartment A1 In a peaceful part …
$420,718
Leave a request
7 room house in Opcina Starigrad, Croatia
7 room house
Opcina Starigrad, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 2
House with multiple residential units, 150m from the sea, Starigrad Paklenica The house with…
$719,650
Leave a request
2 room house in Nin, Croatia
2 room house
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, apartment A4 In a peaceful part …
$437,326
Leave a request
3 room house in Murvica, Croatia
3 room house
Murvica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern Villa with Pool, 220 m², Murvica, Zadar Located just a 10-minute drive from Zadar, in…
$775,008
Leave a request
3 room house in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
3 room house
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
Enchanting Villas – Exclusive Paradise by the Adriatic Sea, Villa A3 In the heart of the cha…
$321,075
Leave a request
4 room house in Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
4 room house
Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern Villa with Pool, 300 m to the Beach, Mandre, Pag On the island of Pag, in the town of…
$1,10M
Leave a request
3 room house in Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
3 room house
Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury Houses in Mandre, For Sale, 135 m² net House with sea view, near the center of Mandre…
$647,685
Leave a request
4 room house in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
4 room house
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 373 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey villa 100 meters from the sea, 372m2, Privlaka Villa K4, spanning two floors, is …
$840,772
Leave a request
4 room house in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
4 room house
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey villa 100 meters from the sea, 315m2, Privlaka Villa K2, spanning two floors, is …
$805,506
Leave a request
4 room house in Ninski Stanovi, Croatia
4 room house
Ninski Stanovi, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 188 m²
Villa of top-notch construction in the quiet settlement of Žerava, Nin, 188m2. Isolated, exc…
$830,365
Leave a request
3 room house in Zdrelac, Croatia
3 room house
Zdrelac, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Stone House with Two Separate Apartments, 100 m from the Sea, Ždrelac, Pašman In the village…
$1,05M
Leave a request
5 room house in Opcina Starigrad, Croatia
5 room house
Opcina Starigrad, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa with 4 residential units, pool, and a minute to the sea, 330m2 The villa with its 330…
$1,11M
Leave a request
3 room house in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
3 room house
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
Enchanting Villas – Exclusive Paradise by the Adriatic Sea, Villa B1 In the heart of the cha…
$321,075
Leave a request
4 room house in Opcina Posedarje, Croatia
4 room house
Opcina Posedarje, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Luxury Villa with Sea View, Posedarje, Zadar This luxury one-story villa is situated on a hi…
$1,33M
Leave a request
4 room house in Pag, Croatia
4 room house
Pag, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa with infinity pool, sea view, 178.91 m2, Pag Luxury villa for sale with infinit…
$1,52M
Leave a request
2 room house in Nin, Croatia
2 room house
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Energy-efficient modern oasis in Nin with a pool and sauna, apartment A3 In a peaceful part …
$437,326
Leave a request

Property types in Zadar County

villas

Properties features in Zadar County, Croatia

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go