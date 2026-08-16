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Villas for sale in Zadar County, Croatia

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Grad Zadar
39
Zadar
36
Grad Nin
9
Pag
5
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98 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Vir, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Vir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Brand-new modern villa with swimming pool, 50 meters from the sea!A luxurious, contemporay d…
$903,484
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Nin, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Villa on the 1st line to the sea in Zadar area! Absolutely captivating offer!Nestled along t…
$1,03M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
In the enchanting coastal haven of Sukošan, a stately villa graces an unparalleled location,…
Price on request
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 237 m²
This luxury high-tech villa is located in Dalmatia, in Privlaka, on the first row to the sea…
$4,04M
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Villa 11 bedrooms in Opcina Vir, Croatia
Villa 11 bedrooms
Opcina Vir, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 505 m²
Modern new villa with 4 luxury apartments, 20 meters from the sea only on Vir island!Set jus…
$2,63M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Lux new attached villa in Privlaka, 100m from the sea, with roof top jacuzzi, if offered for…
$796,152
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
New complex of 12 luxury villas on a natural slope, which ensures a wonderful open view of t…
$1,43M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Luxury Villa with Stunning Sea Views in Zadar area, mere 150 meters from the sea - with tenn…
$1,37M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Posedarje, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Posedarje, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Newly Built 2025 Seafront Luxury Villa in Dalmatia – First Row to the Sea with Pool, Panoram…
$1,72M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Zadar County, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zadar County, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 324 m²
Discover a captivating modular villa for sale on Pag Island, boasting an enchanting sea view…
$1,66M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Mrljane, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Mrljane, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
This luxurious villa with swimming pool and sea views is nestled in a tranquil setting just …
$1,66M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
This exclusive luxury villa is located in Privlaka area near Zadar, only 4 km from historic …
$865,331
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Fantastic modern family villa  under construction in Zadar area with distant sea views.…
$1,49M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
For sale is a new modern villa near Zadar with sea views, just 200 meters from the beautiful…
$1,27M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Petrcane, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Petrcane, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 392 m²
New villa with a swimming pool in the famous touristic place Petrčane near Zadar!The area of…
$1,05M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
A complex of 8 luxury modern villas located on a hill, with a panoramic view of the sea in S…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 219 m²
Lux villa in a row in Privlaka, with rooftop jacuzzi, is offered for sale!Imagine living jus…
$751,047
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
A beautiful ultra-modern luxury villa on the first line to the sea, just a few steps from th…
$3,40M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Opcina Vir, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Opcina Vir, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
This luxurious, modern villa with a heated swimming pool is set across two levels in a peace…
$970,959
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 212 m²
Top offer!New modern villa with swimming pool under construction for sale in Zaton not far f…
$1,37M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Preko, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Preko, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Luxury villa 200 m from the sea in Preko, Ugljan island within the complex of several modern…
$2,29M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Opcina Razanac, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Opcina Razanac, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 161 m²
Luxury villa for sale just 270 meters from the Adriatic Sea and beautiful beaches in the pea…
$686,190
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 202 m²
Discounted! Old price was 990 000 eur, new price is 870 000 eur!New built modern design vill…
$994,976
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 169 m²
This beautiful vacation villa is situated in a quiet place, just 4 km from the tourist place…
$865,331
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Razanac, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Razanac, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
One of the four new modern design villas in Razanac area near Zadar with wonderful sea views…
$1,54M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 252 m²
Modern villa with swimming pool is being built in the area of ​​Privlaka, just 20 km from Za…
$1,90M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Murvica, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murvica, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Luxury Villa with Private Pool for Sale in Murvica near Zadar – 150 sqm Fully Furnished Home…
$606,135
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Amazing villa of a fortress type with gated garden and swimming pool, outskirts of Zadar!Tot…
$1,13M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Wonderful villa with swimming pool just 2.4 km from Kolovare Beach in Zadar area (Bili Brig …
$605,732
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 277 m²
For sale is one of the most attractive villas in the Zadar region, located in a quiet area o…
$2,23M
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Properties features in Zadar County, Croatia

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with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
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