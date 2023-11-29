Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Zadar County, Croatia

40 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Zadar County, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Zadar County, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 289 m²
€1,53M
Villa 6 room villa in Zaton, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
€1,000,000
Villa 4 room villa in Ugljan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Ugljan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
€765,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Opcina Vrsi, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Opcina Vrsi, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 360 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13704 Zadar, surroundings A luxurious, designer-furnished villa of 3…
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa in Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13691 Saint Peter on the Sea Luxurious four-room apartment with an a…
€1,10M
Villa 4 room villa in Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13689 Saint Peter on the Sea Luxurious four-room apartment with an a…
€870,000
Villa 3 room villa in Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13690 Saint Peter on the Sea Luxurious three-room apartment of 148m2…
€950,000
Villa 9 room villa in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 600 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13470 Zadar, Borik Detached villa of 600 m2, completely renovated in…
€1,40M
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13469 Zadar, Diklo Detached villa of 600m2 built in 2004 on a plot o…
€1,25M
Villa 6 room villa in Kozino, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 650 m²
€1,15M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Kozino, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
€2,00M
Villa 4 room villa in Simuni, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Simuni, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
€1,75M
Villa 4 room villa in Starigrad Paklenica, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Starigrad Paklenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 388 m²
€1,10M
Villa 2 room villa in Kozino, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€570,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kozino, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
€2,25M
Villa 3 room villa in Kozino, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€1,15M
Villa 4 room villa in Kozino, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Kozino, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious four-room apartment of 209m2 (gross area 536m2) on the ground floor…
€1,15M
Villa 3 room villa in Kozino, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Kozino, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious, comfortable three-room apartment of 91.50m2 on the 1st floor of an…
€550,000
Villa 2 room villa in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Zadar, Kožino Luxurious, comfortable two-room apartment of 58.50 m2 on the 1st floor of an …
€390,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
A new urban luxury villa for sale located in a quiet place on the island of Pag. The villa h…
€699,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pasman, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pasman, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 3
A new elite villa for sale, located in a quiet place on the island of Pašman, only 250 m fro…
€2,75M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale is a spacious luxury villa surrounded by greenery, located in the vicinity of Zadar…
€2,80M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Nin, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Privlaka, new building Four-room apartment with an area of 118 m2 on the ground floor of a …
€389,999
Villa 3 room villa in Nin, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Privlaka, new building Three-room apartment with an area of 120 m2 on the ground floor of t…
€379,999
Villa 3 room villa in Nin, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Privlaka, new building A three-room apartment with an area of 113 m2 on the 2nd floor of a …
€399,999
Villa 3 room villa in Nin, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Privlaka, new building Three-room apartment with an area of 119 m2 on the 2nd floor of a bu…
€399,999
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 3
Продается просторная вилла, расположенная в первом ряду от моря на южной стороне острова Паг…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
Продается прекрасная вилла, расположенная в тихом месте в окрестностях Задара, всего в неско…
€1,20M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Продается просторная двухэтажная вилла, расположенная в прибрежном городке недалеко от Задар…
€890,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Opcina Preko, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Opcina Preko, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Number of floors 3
Продается недавно построенная роскошная вилла с бассейном, расположенная в окрестностях Зада…
€4,40M
Leave a request
Properties features in Zadar County, Croatia

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

