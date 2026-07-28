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Houses with garden for sale in Zadar County, Croatia

;
Grad Zadar
65
Zadar
56
Grad Nin
20
Pag
12
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2 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Opcina Sali, Croatia
2 bedroom house
Opcina Sali, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Discover a beautiful detached house, built in 2018, perfectly situated along the seafront in…
$1,43M
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Opcina Starigrad, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Opcina Starigrad, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 3
Welcome to an unparalleled blend of luxury, nature, and modern living in the heart of Starig…
$2,77M
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
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Property types in Zadar County

villas

Properties features in Zadar County, Croatia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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