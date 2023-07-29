Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

Kagithane
3
Shop in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Shop
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Area 80 m²
Investment Shops with Rental Income Guarantee in Istanbul. Exclusive shops in Esenyurt, Ista…
€ 404,000
Shop in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 164 m²
Ready Commercial Properties in a Big Complex in Beylikdüzü. Located on the main street, comm…
€ 662,000
Shop in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 9
Commercial Real Estate with Valuable Tenants in Beylikduzu Istanbul. Commercial real estate …
€ 367,000
Shop in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 79 m²
Title Deed Ready Commercial Real Estate in Istanbul. Well-located commercial real estate is …
€ 464,000
Shop in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 13
Investment Commercial Shop in Esenyurt Close to Amenities. The commercial properties offer a…
€ 304,000
Shop in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 4
Well-Located Investment Commercial Properties in Kadikoy. Commercial properties in Istanbul …
€ 701,000
Shop in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 175 m²
Furnished Commercial Properties Near Bridges in Kagithane Istanbul. Commercial properties of…
€ 584,000
Shop in Guengoeren, Turkey
Shop
Guengoeren, Turkey
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 4
Shops Close to the Sea and Public Transport in Merter Istanbul. Shops for sale in Istanbul a…
€ 427,000
Shop 1 bedroom in Kagithane, Turkey
Shop 1 bedroom
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 7
Shops and Offices with Spacious Design in Kagithane Istanbul. Luxury shops and offices are l…
€ 167,000
Shop in Beyoglu, Turkey
Shop
Beyoglu, Turkey
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 9
Commercial Properties Suitable for Investment in Istanbul Beyoglu. The commercial properties…
€ 647,000
Shop in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 84 m²
Investment Commercial Properties in a Mixed Project in Istanbul. The commercial properties w…
€ 396,000
Shop in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Shop
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Area 220 m²
Tenanted Shop for Sale Near Metro in Istanbul Bagcilar. Investment shop is located in Bagcil…
€ 1,125,000
Shop in Kagithane, Turkey
Shop
Kagithane, Turkey
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 14
Investment Commercial Properties in a Developing Area in İstanbul. Commercial properties are…
€ 217,000
Shop in Basaksehir, Turkey
Shop
Basaksehir, Turkey
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
Turn Key Shop on the Main Street in Istanbul Basaksehir. The key-ready shop is in a mixed pr…
€ 317,000
Shop in Kagithane, Turkey
Shop
Kagithane, Turkey
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 11
Shops for Investment in Istanbul Kagithane. In Istanbul Kagithane, a rapidly developing and …
€ 443,000
Shop in Beyoglu, Turkey
Shop
Beyoglu, Turkey
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 8
Key-Ready Commercial Properties in Istanbul Beyoglu. The commercial properties are in a gove…
€ 490,000
Shop in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 110 m²
Well Located Shop in Istanbul Kucukcekmece. The centrally located shop in Kucukcekmece is si…
€ 265,000
Shop 2 bedrooms in Cekmekoey, Turkey
Shop 2 bedrooms
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€ 125,317

