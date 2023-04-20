Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

Benissa
1
Calp
1
Denia
1
Xabia Javea
1
Hotel To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Hotel 22 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Hotel 22 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
35 bath 6 275 m² Number of floors 5
€ 10,790,000
Amazing place! The sea coast is a few steps away and the developed infrastructure of the cit…
Hotel in Denia, Spain
Hotel
Denia, Spain
5 066 m²
€ 5,200,000
DescriptionHotel 3 * for sale in Costa Blanca region, 5,2 million €, 110 rooms!The hotel was…
Hotel 7 bedrooms in Xabia Javea, Spain
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
13 bath 900 m²
€ 2,695,000
The Torre Rey Jaume I (King Jaime I Fortress) is a unique and unique place located in one of…
Hotel 27 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Hotel 27 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
27 bath 2 800 m²
€ 3,000,000
For sale a large hotel in a very quiet residential area, between Benissa and Teulada. The h…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir