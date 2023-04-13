Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Andalusia, Spain

Restaurant To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant 5 bathroomsin Malaga, Spain
Restaurant 5 bathrooms
Malaga, Spain
5 bath
€ 5,200,000
Option Rent-To-Buy! For 8 years, conditions to negociate.Contract for rent up to 20 years. T…

Properties features in Andalusia, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir