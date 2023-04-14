Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Altea

Commercial real estate in Altea, Spain

6 properties total found
Officein Altea, Spain
Office
Altea, Spain
96 m²
€ 495,000
DescriptionStylish Office for sale in Altea Hills.Location: ALTEA HILLS – is one of the most…
Commercialin Altea, Spain
Commercial
Altea, Spain
€ 2,000,000
A unique offer! Yacht port, containing 170 berths for yachts up to 14m in size, on the Medit…
Commercialin Altea, Spain
Commercial
Altea, Spain
640 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,200,000
We want to offer you a chic hotel in the centre of the city of Altea overlooking the sea and…
Commercial real estatein Altea, Spain
Commercial real estate
Altea, Spain
28 bath
€ 5,000,000
Just now! Ideal investment option in Alicante. The boutique hotel has been completely ren…
Commercial 7 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Commercial 7 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
7 bath 307 m² Number of floors 3
€ 960,000
We offer you a unique hotel! This hotel is an excellent investment investment, filling 98%! …
Commercialin Altea, Spain
Commercial
Altea, Spain
7 bath 697 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,600,000
Anyone wishing to enjoy all the conditions of modern comfort in an atmosphere of luxury and …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir