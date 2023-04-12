Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Other

Other for sale in Greece

commercial property
4366
restaurants
1
hotels
1269
offices
52
manufacture buildings
80
investment properties
32
warehouses
52
shops
28
Other To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Other 4 bedroomsin Chaidari, Greece
Other 4 bedrooms
Chaidari, Greece
2 bath 297 m²
€ 180,000
For Sale - Residential Other properties - Athens West: Peristeri - 297 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 2 …
Other 6 bedroomsin Chaidari, Greece
Other 6 bedrooms
Chaidari, Greece
4 bath 286 m²
€ 300,000
Other 4 bedroomsin Petri, Greece
Other 4 bedrooms
Petri, Greece
3 bath 580 m²
€ 380,000
Other 9 bedroomsin Assos, Greece
Other 9 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
9 bath 270 m²
€ 360,000
For Sale -- Residential Other properties  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 270 Sq.m., 9 Bedrooms,…
Other 10 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Other 10 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
5 bath 410 m²
€ 920,000
For Sale -- Residential Other properties  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Aixoni 450 Sq.m., 8 Bed…
Other 16 bedroomsin kokkoni, Greece
Other 16 bedrooms
kokkoni, Greece
15 bath 760 m²
€ 1,300,000
Vrachati residential complex 760sq.m. on a plot of 1000 sq.m. in excellent condition, 2 leve…

Regions with properties for sale

in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
in demos aristotele
in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
in Agios Nikolaos
in demos chalkideon
in Chalkida
in Municipality of Rhodes
in Rethymni Municipality
in Rhodes
in Epirus and Western Macedonia
in Malia
in Kallithea
in Municipal unit of Efkarpia
in Palaio Faliro
in Peraia
in Korinos
in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
in alimos
in Municipal Unit of Evosmo
in demos diou - olympou

Properties features in Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir