UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
The Municipality of Sithonia
Nikiti
Commercial real estate in Nikiti, Greece
Clear all
40 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
11 Number of rooms
710 m²
-1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
Metamorfosi SALE Hotel 11 Rooms, 11 Kitchen 11 Bathroom 12 WC Area: 710 m2, 2 Levels, Not Im…
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
268 m²
-1 Floor
€ 500,000
Center SALE Hotel 4 WC Area: 268 m2, 2 Levels, New Building, Parking, Warehouse, View, A / C…
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
17 Number of rooms
540 m²
-1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
19 Number of rooms
1 000 m²
-1 Floor
€ 4,000,000
Hotel
Nikiti, Greece
220 m²
-1 Floor
€ 850,000
Hotel 25 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
25 Number of rooms
1 183 m²
-1 Floor
€ 3,500,000
Nikiti SALE Hotel 25 Rooms, 25 WC Area: 698 m2, 4 Levels, New Building, Garden, Pool, View, …
Hotel 21 bedroom
Nikiti, Greece
21 Number of rooms
890 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,700,000
Nikiti SALE Hotel 21 Rooms, 21 WC Area: 960 m2, 3 Levels, After repair, Parking, Warehouse, …
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
11 Number of rooms
510 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,700,000
Nikiti SALE Hotel 11 Rooms, 9 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 510 m2, 3 Levels, New Building, Elevator, …
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
9 bath
510 m²
€ 1,700,000
Property Code: HPS3249 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €1.700.000 . This 510 sq. m. …
Hotel 21 bedroom
Nikiti, Greece
21 bath
890 m²
€ 1,700,000
Property Code: HPS3236 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €1.700.000 . This 890 sq. m. …
Hotel 25 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
25 bath
1 183 m²
€ 3,500,000
Property Code: HPS3139 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €3.500.000 . This 1183 sq. m.…
Hotel 7 bathrooms
Nikiti, Greece
7 bath
220 m²
€ 850,000
Property Code: HPS2528 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €850.000 . This 220 sq. m. H…
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
11 bath
710 m²
€ 2,500,000
Property Code: HPS488 - Hotel FOR SALE in Ormilia Metamorfosi for €2.500.000 . This 710 sq. …
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
19 bath
1 000 m²
€ 4,000,000
Property Code: HPS272 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €4.000.000 . This 1000 sq. m. …
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
17 bath
540 m²
€ 2,500,000
Property Code: HPS270 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €2.500.000 . This 540 sq. m. …
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
4 bath
268 m²
€ 500,000
Property Code: HPS208 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Center for €500.000 . This 268 sq. m. Ho…
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel of 210 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are …
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
Mini-hotel for sale in one of the most popular resort towns in Sithonia. The building consis…
Commercial real estate
Nikiti, Greece
15 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale business of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. There are solar panels for water…
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
For sale hotel of 529 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners…
Hotel 25 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
27 bath
1 260 m²
€ 5,000,000
The hotel under construction is located in a popular Nikiti village only 50 meters to nice p…
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
16 bath
€ 2,000,000
The hotel is located in Ag. Barbara Beach in Nikiti village. The hotel consist of 2 separate…
Commercial 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Bomo Nikiti Apartments is a complex of 38 apartments located in the ecologically clean seasi…
Hotel 4 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
For sale hotel of 225 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has 3 levels. There are a…
Commercial 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
There is available for sale a business which was once functioning as a night club. The area …
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale a complex of apartments in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The complex consists of five furni…
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
A mini-hotel is offered for sale in one of the most popular resort towns in Sithonia. The bu…
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel of 240 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners…
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale is a 540 sq.m hotel located in the village of Nikiti, Sithonia, Halkidiki Peninsula…
Hotel 1 room
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
For sale a hotel of 850 sq.m. on the first line to the sea. It is located in Nikiti, Sithoni…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map