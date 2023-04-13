UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Lasithi Regional Unit
Commercial real estate in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece
Clear all
95 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,160,000
For sale business of 700 sq.meters in Crete. Business for sale located on a hilltop, with se…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale bakery business 165sqm and house 170sqm on a plot of 4100sqm near Ierapetra. To the…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 4,300,000
For sale apartments and restaurant-cafe-bar near Ierapetra by the sea! The rooms are a total…
Commercial 1 room
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 855,000
For sale business of 500 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens up from the windows. T…
Hotel 30 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
30 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
Suggested for sale an old hotel is offered in charming Plaka Village, Lassithi. It offers un…
Commercial 1 room
Sisi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
For sale business complex that needs renovation in east Crete! The complex consists of 2 dif…
Commercial 1 room
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Suggested for sale a complex of 6 apartments in Milatos, Lassithi. The complex was built in …
Hotel 1 room
Pachia Ammos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale sea front hotel in east Crete. The hotel has a total space of 550sq. meters with an…
Commercial 1 room
Vrouchas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 73,000
A ground floor commercial space is for sale in Elounda, in an excellent environment and with…
Commercial 1 room
Elounda, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale apartments complex in Elounda! The complex consists of ground floor and first floor…
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale business that includes a store and 10 apartments with a total area of 640sqm and …
Hotel 42 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
42 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale hotel in a tourist area near Agios Nikolaos, Crete. The hotel consists of 41 rooms,…
Commercial 1 room
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale a medical institution, in the island of Crete. Grand 4-storey building with an unde…
Commercial 1 room
Elounda, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale is a commercial shop with a total area of 130 sq. m in Elounda. The room is located…
Hotel 11 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
11 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
The 3 star Hotel is located steps away from Agios Nikolaos city built on a slope just 15 met…
Commercial
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land plot eligible for business in Agios Nikolaos. The land plot includes a 366 sq.…
Commercial 1 room
District of Sitia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Commercial property is proposed for sale in Crete. More specifically, the café is 100…
Hotel 48 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
48 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
Special Offer!!! For sale a residential complex, located in the northeast coast of Crete, 45…
Commercial 1 room
Sisi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale two commercial properteisin the coastal, resort village of the island of Crete. The…
Hotel 35 rooms
Region of Crete, Greece
35 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale a hotel in the island of Crete, with a total area of 1.500 sq.m, located just 4 kil…
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale a commercial property of 1.400sq.m, on the island of Crete. The property is located…
Commercial 1 room
Mochlos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale a commercial property of 150sq.m, in the island of Crete. It is currently functions…
Commercial 1 room
Vainia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale a building of 350sq.m, on the island of Crete. The ground floor consists of a comme…
Hotel 37 rooms
Region of Crete, Greece
37 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 6,500,000
For sale a Hotel of 3.000 sq.m located in the island of Crete. The Hotel accommodates 37 com…
Commercial 1 room
Vrouchas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale of 3 shops in Elounda. Shops are located on the ground floor of the building which …
Hotel 10 rooms
Municipality of Kalamafka, Greece
10 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
The project was conceived by owners of villas and pritvoren in life with love and anxious at…
Hotel 9 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale a hotel of 650 sq.m, built on a land plot of 1100 sq.m, it accommodates 9 rooms, 6 …
Hotel 18 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
18 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
We offer for sale a small hotel complex divided in two detached buildings. The facade buildi…
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
For sale a commercial property of 840 sq.m on the island of Crete. The property is built on …
Commercial 7 bedrooms
Sitia, Greece
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale Business of 300 sq.m on Crete in the center of town Sitia with see view, mountains …
