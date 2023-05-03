Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Kavala Prefecture, Greece

Office 3 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms 50 m² 3 Floor
€ 107,000
CENTER Office for sale 50 sq.m. It consists of a reception area and two more separate areas,…
Office 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 1 Floor
€ 45,000
Office for SALE in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 45.000€ (Listing No 2054). Anothe…
Office 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 3 Floor
€ 150,000
Apartment for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 150.000€ (Listing No LA196). A…
Office 3 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms 125 m² 5 Floor
€ 310,000
Kavala, Center: Office for sale in a privileged location 125 sq.m. on the 5th floor with ind…
Office in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
30 m²
€ 33,000
Studio for sale in Rapsani, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 33.000€ (Listing No ΒΓ114). Anot…
Office 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 2 Floor
€ 45,000
For sale office space of 30 sqm in Kavala. It consists of a single space and is located on t…
Office 3 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms 140 m² 3 Floor
€ 170,000
Kavala, Center: Office of 140 sq.m. on the 2nd and 3rd floor of a building located in the ci…
