Commercial real estate in Corfu Regional Unit, Greece

demos kerkyras
147
Corfu
145
Igoumenitsa
1
147 properties total found
Officein Acharavi, Greece
Office
Acharavi, Greece
366 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 860,000
The property consists of the following areas:1. Ground floor store with a total area of 194.…
Commercial 1 roomin Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For Sale 4 apartments which function as accommodation for rent.The apartments are located in…
Hotelin Agios Stefanos, Greece
Hotel
Agios Stefanos, Greece
303 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 560,000
The beach of Agios Stefanos is only 300 meters away (5' on foot) while at a distance of…
Hotel 1 roomin Kavos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale, a hotel of 400 sq.m located in Cavos only 50 m from the beach! The property sits o…
Hotel 16 roomsin Kavos, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Kavos, Greece
16 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale hotel of 385 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
Commercial 1 roomin Spartilas, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Spartilas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale business of 268 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving the fu…
Hotel 1 roomin Kokkini, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kokkini, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
Commercialin Kokkini, Greece
Commercial
Kokkini, Greece
525 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 800,000
It is recently renovated (2019), all apartments are furnished, have an equipped kitchen with…
Restaurantin Acharavi, Greece
Restaurant
Acharavi, Greece
700 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 1,600,000
The complex has been recently renovated (2018-2019) and is located within a plot of 6 acres.…
Hotel 1 roomin Agios Georgios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Georgios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,250,000
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is a…
Hotel 4 bedroomsin Agios Gordios, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Agios Gordios, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground fl…
Hotel 105 roomsin demos kerkyras, Greece
Hotel 105 rooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
105 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 8,000,000
For sale hotel of 3863 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The proper…
Commercial 1 roomin Skripero, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Skripero, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale, a land plot of 2400 sq.m with a building of 160 sq.m. The building consists of 2 a…
Manufacturein Igoumenitsa, Greece
Manufacture
Igoumenitsa, Greece
249 000 m²
€ 200,000
Ref: 1137 - NATIONAL ROAD IGOUMENITSIS Preveza-Igoumenitsa SALE Land total area 249000 sq.m.…
Commercial 1 roomin Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale, an operating business - bar-restaurant for 500 seats. It was built in 2008. Its ar…
Hotel 1 roomin Kassiopi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kassiopi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Hotel 1 roomin Analipsi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Analipsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
A hotel for sale on the island of Corfu. The complex consist of three levels, and includes 3…
Hotel 1 roomin Peroulades, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Peroulades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 470,000
For sale, a cozy hotel of 500 sq.m in the north of Corfu island, in Sidari area. The hotel c…
Hotel 1 roomin Acharavi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Acharavi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
We offer you a cozy hotel for sale in the North of the island of Corfu, in a popular summer …
Commercial 1 roomin Kompitsi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kompitsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
In the West of Corfu, in the are of Kontogialos, there is a building for sale of 400 sq.m, c…
Hotel 1 roomin demos kerkyras, Greece
Hotel 1 room
demos kerkyras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Located literally at the heart of this majestic island merely three kilometers away from the…
Hotel 1 roomin Peroulades, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Peroulades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
On the north of Corfu island, in one of the most popular destinations among tourists we offe…
Hotel 40 roomsin Kavos, Greece
Hotel 40 rooms
Kavos, Greece
40 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale, a beautiful seaside hotel in the area of Cavos, in the very south of Corfu. The ho…
Hotel 8 bedroomsin Acharavi, Greece
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Acharavi, Greece
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale hotel of 532 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground fl…
Commercial 1 roomin Benitses, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Benitses, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale business of 110 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. For sale business in the center o…
Commercial 1 roomin Skripero, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Skripero, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale, 2 commercial properties on the island of Corfu. The properties have an area of 22.…
Hotel 52 roomsin Avliotes, Greece
Hotel 52 rooms
Avliotes, Greece
52 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale, a cozy hotel in a picturesque village of Agios Stefanos in the north-west of Corfu…
Commercial 1 roomin Acharavi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Acharavi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale, two commercial properties on the ground floor in a popular village on the island o…
Hotel 1 roomin Kontokali, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kontokali, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale, a hotel of 950 sq.m with the land plot of 9000 sq.m. It is situated in a picturesq…
Hotel 1 roomin Analipsi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Analipsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 2,500,000
In one of the most popular villages of Corfu, there is a small complex of 14 apartments up f…

