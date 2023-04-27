Georgia
38
Developers in Georgia
Georgia
Commercial real estate in Georgia
370 properties total found
New
Established business 3 bedrooms
Cafe Canape, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 135,804
Attention, exclusive offer! Investment property for sale in the center of the tourist zone i…
Established business 1 bedroom
21 Radio Bar, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 72,429
Attention, exclusive offer! Investment property for sale in the center of the tourist zone i…
Commercial
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 186 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 3,220,738
The complex is located in the diplomatic district of Krtsanisi. On the territory of the comp…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
2 054 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 6,337,541
For sale is one of the oldest but no less popular Batumi hotels, an excellent option for a f…
Established business 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
A finished business is for sale in Tbilisi in a historic area near sulfur baths and the fort…
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
For sale is a valid hotel in the center of Tbilisi. It has been working in good condition fo…
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Number of floors 4
Price on request
The hotel is located in the city center, in the historical, tourist area. It has a convenien…
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
682 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,700,000
Land 456 sq.m. The area of the building is 682 sq.m. Total floors - 4, Rooms – 16, Of th…
Office
Tbilisi, Georgia
930 m²
1 Floor
€ 2,883,000
Commercial real estate for sale in a prestigious area of the city. Tbilisi - Wake. The roo…
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
16 Number of rooms
612 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 885,000
Ready-made business for sale – working hotel in Batumi 16 rooms, 6 floors, central heating,…
Office
Tbilisi, Georgia
645 m²
1/11 Floor
€ 1,300,000
A working gym for sale in a prestigious area of the city. Tbilisi – Vake, next to the sports…
Hotel 1 room
Gonio, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
Number of floors 20
€ 65,186
Wyndham World Brand Apartment with guaranteed returns and capitalization of at least 30% per…
Office 2 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
170 m²
1 Floor
€ 646,000
Commercial real estate for sale on the main avenue of the city. Tbilisi – Rustaveli. The pl…
Office 4 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
130 m²
1 Floor
€ 364,000
Commercial real estate for sale in the center of Tbilisi, next to the Philharmonic. The pla…
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Gudauri, Georgia
16 Number of rooms
800 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 690,000
Worker Aparthotel for sale in the ski resort of Gudauri. The area of the land is 1200 m2, th…
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
19 Number of rooms
762 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,100,000
For sale working 4-storey hotel with a very popular restaurant in the very center of Batumi.…
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
21 Number of rooms
10 bath
1 100 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 2,806,625
Exclusive offer! For sale a newly built premium class hotel in the very center of Tbilisi, t…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
€ 724,290
Hotel in Gonio 10 minutes from Batumi 14 rooms Cafe on the top floor ( can be converted in…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 350 m²
€ 1,448,581
Hotel 1250 sq.m. + 100 sq.m. cafe veranda. Number 26. Of these, 8 × 3 ( 8 rooms on thr…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
3 191 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 2,716,089
Operating hotel for sale in the center of Batumi Number of numbers 69 with the abil…
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 580 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 5,884,860
For sale a valid hotel in the premium segment. High-quality design repairs. 26 rooms + casin…
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms
10 bath
950 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 2,353,944
Exclusive offer! For sale a newly built premium hotel in the very center of Tbilisi, Vera di…
Commercial 4 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
120 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 325,931
Exclusive offer! Office space for sale in the prestigious complex "Vake Hills" on …
Office
Tbilisi, Georgia
120 m²
1 Floor
€ 350,000
Commercial real estate
Tbilisi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms
5 000 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 15,572,244
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
2 400 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 3,168,771
Hotel 10 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms
10 bath
640 m²
€ 724,290
Office 7 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
7 Number of rooms
330 m²
1/18 Floor
€ 700,000
Hotel
Georgia, Georgia
2 500 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 2,942,430
Office
Tbilisi, Georgia
300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 452,682
Urgently! A ready-made office with an area of 300 m2 on Ilya Chavchavadze Avenue is for sale…
Regions with properties for sale
Tbilisi
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
Batumi
Gudauri
Imereti
Mtskheta-Mtianeti
