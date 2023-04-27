Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Georgia

Commercial real estate in Georgia

hotels
56
offices
30
investment properties
11
business for sale
1
370 properties total found
Established business 3 bedrooms in Cafe Canape, Georgia
Established business 3 bedrooms
Cafe Canape, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² Number of floors 3
€ 135,804
Attention, exclusive offer! Investment property for sale in the center of the tourist zone i…
Established business 1 bedroom in 21 Radio Bar, Georgia
Established business 1 bedroom
21 Radio Bar, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² Number of floors 3
€ 72,429
Attention, exclusive offer! Investment property for sale in the center of the tourist zone i…
Commercial in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 186 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 3,220,738
The complex is located in the diplomatic district of Krtsanisi. On the territory of the comp…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
2 054 m² Number of floors 4
€ 6,337,541
For sale is one of the oldest but no less popular Batumi hotels, an excellent option for a f…
Established business 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Established business 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
A finished business is for sale in Tbilisi in a historic area near sulfur baths and the fort…
Hotel 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
For sale is a valid hotel in the center of Tbilisi. It has been working in good condition fo…
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Number of floors 4
Price on request
The hotel is located in the city center, in the historical, tourist area. It has a convenien…
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
682 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,700,000
Land 456 sq.m. The area of the building is 682 sq.m. Total floors - 4, Rooms – 16, Of th…
Office in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office
Tbilisi, Georgia
930 m² 1 Floor
€ 2,883,000
Commercial real estate for sale in a prestigious area of the city. Tbilisi - Wake. The roo…
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
16 Number of rooms 612 m² Number of floors 6
€ 885,000
Ready-made business for sale – working hotel in Batumi 16 rooms, 6 floors, central heating,…
Office in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office
Tbilisi, Georgia
645 m² 1/11 Floor
€ 1,300,000
A working gym for sale in a prestigious area of the city. Tbilisi – Vake, next to the sports…
Hotel 1 room in Gonio, Georgia
Hotel 1 room
Gonio, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m² Number of floors 20
€ 65,186
Wyndham World Brand Apartment with guaranteed returns and capitalization of at least 30% per…
Office 2 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 2 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 170 m² 1 Floor
€ 646,000
Commercial real estate for sale on the main avenue of the city. Tbilisi – Rustaveli. The pl…
Office 4 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 4 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 130 m² 1 Floor
€ 364,000
Commercial real estate for sale in the center of Tbilisi, next to the Philharmonic. The pla…
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Gudauri, Georgia
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Gudauri, Georgia
16 Number of rooms 800 m² Number of floors 4
€ 690,000
Worker Aparthotel for sale in the ski resort of Gudauri. The area of the land is 1200 m2, th…
Hotel 19 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
19 Number of rooms 762 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,100,000
For sale working 4-storey hotel with a very popular restaurant in the very center of Batumi.…
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
21 Number of rooms 10 bath 1 100 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,806,625
Exclusive offer! For sale a newly built premium class hotel in the very center of Tbilisi, t…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
€ 724,290
Hotel in Gonio 10 minutes from Batumi 14 rooms Cafe on the top floor ( can be converted in…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 350 m²
€ 1,448,581
Hotel 1250 sq.m. + 100 sq.m. cafe veranda.  Number 26. Of these, 8 × 3 ( 8 rooms on thr…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
3 191 m² Number of floors 9
€ 2,716,089
Operating hotel for sale in the center of Batumi   Number of numbers 69 with the abil…
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 580 m² Number of floors 7
€ 5,884,860
For sale a valid hotel in the premium segment. High-quality design repairs. 26 rooms + casin…
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms 10 bath 950 m² Number of floors 6
€ 2,353,944
Exclusive offer! For sale a newly built premium hotel in the very center of Tbilisi, Vera di…
Commercial 4 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial 4 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 120 m² Number of floors 1
€ 325,931
Exclusive offer! Office space for sale in the prestigious complex "Vake Hills" on …
Office in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office
Tbilisi, Georgia
120 m² 1 Floor
€ 350,000
Commercial real estate in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial real estate
Tbilisi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms 5 000 m² Number of floors 5
€ 15,572,244
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
2 400 m² Number of floors 8
€ 3,168,771
Hotel 10 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 10 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
10 Number of rooms 10 bath 640 m²
€ 724,290
Office 7 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 7 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
7 Number of rooms 330 m² 1/18 Floor
€ 700,000
Hotel in Georgia, Georgia
Hotel
Georgia, Georgia
2 500 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,942,430
Office in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office
Tbilisi, Georgia
300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 452,682
Urgently! A ready-made office with an area of 300 m2 on Ilya Chavchavadze Avenue is for sale…

