Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos
  4. Shops

Shops for sale in Paphos, Cyprus

Pafos
7
Paphos
7
Peyia
3
Chloraka
2
koinoteta chloraka
2
Polis
1
Polis Chrysochous
1
Shop To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
Shopin Paphos, Cyprus
Shop
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
Located in the heart of Kato pafos this restaurant business has been established in 1979.It …
Shopin Paphos, Cyprus
Shop
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
A modern mixed-use development with 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and …
Shopin Peyia, Cyprus
Shop
Peyia, Cyprus
Price on request
Four unified shops, part of a commercial building in Pegeia.It is located on the most popula…
Shopin Paphos, Cyprus
Shop
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
A mixed used building in Kato Paphos, Paphos.It comprises of a ground floor of 46 sqm and a …
Shopin Polis, Cyprus
Shop
Polis, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor of α mixed use building in Polis Chrysohous, Paphos.It comp…
Shopin Paphos, Cyprus
Shop
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor in Agios Theodoros.The building is located 950m of the centre of …
Shopin Paphos, Cyprus
Shop
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop with mezzanine level, in a central location in Kato Paphos Quarter, in Paphos Muni…
Shopin Paphos, Cyprus
Shop
Paphos, Cyprus
€ 775,000
Shop for sale located on the ground floor of business center. Consist of a main floor of 97m…
Shopin Chloraka, Cyprus
Shop
Chloraka, Cyprus
Price on request
Two unified shops, part of a mixed use building in Chloraka, Paphos.It consists of an open p…
Shopin Chloraka, Cyprus
Shop
Chloraka, Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial space on the first floor of the mixed use building in Chloraka, Paphos.This sho…
Shopin Peyia, Cyprus
Shop
Peyia, Cyprus
€ 150,000
This  shop Located on the ground floor of a building, in Coral Bay, Paphos.The shop com…
Shopin Peyia, Cyprus
Shop
Peyia, Cyprus
€ 140,000
This  shop Located on the ground floor of a building, in Coral Bay, Paphos.The shop com…
Shopin Paphos, Cyprus
Shop
Paphos, Cyprus
Price on request
A modern mixed-use development with 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and 3-bed…

Properties features in Paphos, Cyprus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir