Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Croatia

Commercial real estate in Croatia

Zagreb
91
Grad Split
18
Split
18
Grad Dubrovnik
6
Trogir
6
City of Velika Gorica
5
Dubrovnik
5
City of Zagreb
4
Show more
242 properties total found
Commercial real estate in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial real estate
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 15
Area 685 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13628 Zagreb, Stenjevec Residential and commercial building (roh bau…
€999,000
Investment in Jurovski Brod, Croatia
Investment
Jurovski Brod, Croatia
I26632 Mišinci
€1
Investment in Jurovski Brod, Croatia
Investment
Jurovski Brod, Croatia
I26632 Mišinci
€1
Investment with electricity in Opcina Zagorska sela, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Opcina Zagorska sela, Croatia
I26611 Stjepana Radića
€145,000
Commercial real estate in Vodice, Croatia
Commercial real estate
Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 39
Area 1 155 m²
Vodice, two detached apartment buildings near the sea. Two detached apartment buildings in …
€2,00M
Investment with electricity in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Grad Zadar, Croatia
FOR SALE, ZADAR, LAND 1,000m2WITH BUILDING PERMIT!We are selling an extremely attractive bui…
€360,000
Hotel 14 rooms in Cavtat, Croatia
Hotel 14 rooms
Cavtat, Croatia
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
Area 252 m²
CavtatA beautiful villa with 14 apartments with an area of ​​252 m2, built in 2011 on a plot…
€1,60M
Investment with electricity in Klinca Sela, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Klinca Sela, Croatia
I26547 Stara Karlovačka
€355,000
Investment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
Investment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
I26487 Ivana Gorana Kovačića
€288,000
Commercial 4 rooms in Mimice, Croatia
Commercial 4 rooms
Mimice, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
In the small tourist town of Medići on the Omiš Riviera, a business and residential building…
€1,50M
Investment in Primosten, Croatia
Investment
Primosten, Croatia
I26546 Oglavci
€318,750
Investment in Opatovac, Croatia
Investment
Opatovac, Croatia
SLAVONIA, ILOK area, AGRO-TOURISM PROPERTY FOR SALE WITH 14 HA OF VINEYARDS NEAR THE DANUBET…
€1
Hotel 13 bathrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Vinkuran, Croatia
Hotel 13 bathrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Vinkuran, Croatia
Bathrooms count 13
Area 900 m²
ID CODE: 16189
€3,00M
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus, with storage in Opcina Dicmo, Croatia
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus, with storage
Opcina Dicmo, Croatia
Area 1 500 m²
FOR SALE, SPACIOUS HALL IN PRISOJ 1500m2, BUSINESS ZONE DICMO! We present this exceptional o…
€750,000
Shop 1 room in Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13543 Dubrava Catering premises with an area of 20.77m2 on the groun…
€58,000
Commercial real estate in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial real estate
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 26
Area 939 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13536 Gornji Grad, Tkalčićeva A building with five above-ground floo…
€3,90M
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Opcina Sali, Croatia
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Opcina Sali, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
€1,000,000
Commercial real estate in Lukoran, Croatia
Commercial real estate
Lukoran, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 540 m²
€1,85M
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus, with Pedestrian Area in Velika Gorica, Croatia
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus, with Pedestrian Area
Velika Gorica, Croatia
Area 108 m²
I26171 Zagrebačka
€230,000
Investment with electricity in Zagreb, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Zagreb, Croatia
I26387 Gramača
€415,000
Commercial with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 46 m²
I26370 Ive Tijardovića
€123,000
Commercial with elevator, with Ownership document, with storage in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial with elevator, with Ownership document, with storage
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 550 m²
I26353 Poljski Put
€430,000
Commercial with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus in Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 44 m²
I26357 Ulica grada Vukovara
€133,000
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus, with  Train in Samobor, Croatia
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus, with  Train
Samobor, Croatia
Area 200 m²
I26365 Gajeva
€545,000
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus, with  Train in Grad Split, Croatia
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus, with  Train
Grad Split, Croatia
Area 17 m²
Office space 17 m2 in the old center of SplitCommercial space of 17m2 in the heart of Split,…
€120,000
Warehouse 1 room in Grad Zapresic, Croatia
Warehouse 1 room
Grad Zapresic, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13485 Zaprešić, Ulica kardinala Stepinac Commercial space of 33.71m2…
€80,000
Commercial with Ownership document, with Adapted for people with disabilities, with storage in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Commercial with Ownership document, with Adapted for people with disabilities, with storage
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Area 35 m²
Business premises/Apartment, 35 m2, Bili brig, Zadar On the ground floor of the building the…
€95,000
Investment with electricity in Trsce, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Trsce, Croatia
I26320 Tršće
€210,000
Commercial real estate in Town of Pag, Croatia
Commercial real estate
Town of Pag, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 597 m²
€1,27M
Commercial real estate in Trogir, Croatia
Commercial real estate
Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 18
Bathrooms count 18
Area 1 250 m²
Trogir is a town on the central Adriatic coast of Croatia and is well connected to the mainl…
€2,80M

Property types in Croatia

restaurants
hotels
offices
manufacture buildings
investment properties
warehouses
shops
commercial property

About Croatia

Officially known as the Republic of Croatia located in southeast Europe. It shares its borders with many countries like Slovenia, Hungary, Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro, and Herzegovina. As it has been inhabited since the Paleolithic era, it has a rich and diverse history dating back to thousands of years. Being ranked as one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, the country attracts millions each year. The country also has a stable economy with universal healthcare, social security, and free education.

Why is Croatia a popular tourist destination?

Having a rich and diverse history spanning thousands of years, Croatia has a number of different tourist attractions that range from historical monuments, religiously significant architectures, ecological points of interest, among them: ancient cathedrals, beaches, lakes, national parks, castles, ruins literally an endless list of things to do during your stay in this beautiful country. The country is becoming an increasingly preferred destination globally when it comes to tourism due to pleasant climates, affordable cost of living, clean beaches, and much more.

Things to consider before buying property

Buying property in Croatia is relatively easy and simple. By choosing a trustworthy real estate agent, you can get access to hundreds of deals within the country. There are a few special rules and restrictions when it comes to acquiring property within the country. However, being a growing economy, investing in real estate in Croatia is bound to be a lucrative decision in the long run. There are a lot of options that you can consider ranging from luxury properties to more affordable options in the heart of the city. Additionally, the process of acquiring property is quite short and streamlined that can help you be the proud owner in very little time.
 

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir